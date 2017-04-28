Finn Harps face Bohs at Dalymount Park tonight

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said he will go to Dublin for tomorrow night’s clash with Bohemians with much the same squad as he had for last weekend’s match against Drogheda United.

It means that once again, Harps will be without a number of key first team players, all of whom are missing because of injury.

Last Friday night, Drogheda United took the points from their trip to Ballybofey with Horgan bemoaning his team’s poor display.

“If we’d had everybody available last Friday night, we still wouldn’t have won with that performance,” he said.

“It was disappointing. One week you’re up for it and you get such a good result (against Derry City) and then the next week, you’re flat.

“Okay, we were missing players, but to be honest, I felt we had enough quality in the side to get a result, but it just didn’t happen for us.”

Horgan admitted that with so many players unavailable, it is “really hard going” at present.

“There’s no point saying anything different,” he added.

“If we want to survive and compete with the other teams in this division, we need to have everyone on board.

“So yeh, it’s not easy, but we’re not the only team that’s ever been in this position. We’ve just got to get on with it.”

Bohemians go into Friday night’s game in major need of a good result. They’ve lost four games on the bounce with the last victory, a 1-0 success at Drogheda on March 25th.

Since then they’ve lost 4-0 at home to St. Pat’s, and suffered 2-0 defeats at home to Cork City and away at Sligo Rovers and Dundalk.

They sit a point behind Harps in the table, yet for all their recent problems, Ollie Horgan reckons Bohs are too good to be in the position they are in.

“They played well against Dundalk but more importantly, they ran Cork City very close at Dalymount Park,” he said.

“They’re a quality team, make no mistake about it.”

Friday night's game is at 7.45pm.