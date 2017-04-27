A weekend to remember for Glenea United FC

On a day when his team simply couldn’t afford to fall at the final hurdle, Glenea United manager, Anthony McCafferty wasn’t going to be relying on favours from anywhere else.

Glenea knew going into last Sunday’s home game against Rathmullan Celtic in the Donegal League Premier Division that anything less than a win would open the door for either Drumoghill FC or Lagan Harps to take the title.

As it turned out, he was spot on. Drumoghill beat Lagan 5-2 - although McCafferty didn’t find out that result until well into Sunday evening.

“I didn’t want to hear anything about what was happening in Drumoghill when our game was on,” he said.

“I said I didn’t want any updates at all. They were going to be no good to me. We had a job to do ourselves, we had to win our game.”

Back at Christmas, with his team leading the way in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division, McCafferty knew even then that the title race could go all the way to the final weekend.

“It’s been that tight all season,” he said.

“It didn’t matter who we were playing from week to week, every game was difficult. Teams near the bottom were capable of picking up points against everyone else, so it was always going to go down to the wire.”

The Sunday team following their Premier Division title win over Rathmullan Celtic.



The 3-0 win over Rathmullan saw Glenea claim a first Premier Division title in five years. A number of the current squad were part of that team back in 2012, among them 38-year-old Eamonn Cannon who won his seventh league title, having also won a few with Gweedore Celtic.

Glenea’s success came a day after the club’s Saturday League team won the Ulster Junior Shield by beating Glencar Celtic in the decider in Gaoth Dobhair. The team is managed by John Ferry and Ciaran Gallagher.

“It was a good weekend all round,” McCafferty said.

“Glencar are a good side, and our lads did really well to beat them. It was a great victory.”