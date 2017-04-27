Keaney and McGinty help Ireland U-18s to victory in Slovakia

Jack Keaney and Edward McGinty both featured for the Republic of Ireland U-18 side in their 2-1 victory over Turkey at the Slovakia Cup on Thursday.

The win sets up a third-place play-off with hosts Slovakia on Friday.

Keaney from Donegal town and goalkeeper McGinty, who lives in Ballyshannon, both play with Sligo Rovers.

Keaney featured twice earlier in the week for Ireland. The teenager made his Ireland debut on Monday as the Republic lost their opening game in the competition 3-1 against the Czech Republic.

He played again on Wednesday, coming on as a substitute as Ireland drew 0-0 with Russia.

Russia had beaten Turkey 5-0 in their opening game on Monday.

The Republic played their final group game on Thursday against Turkey.

McGinty had been on the bench for the opening two games, but was named in the side for the Turkey game. Keaney came on as a second half substitute.

Ireland produced an impressive display to beat a top quality Turkey side in a dramatic encounter.



Second-half goals by Cobh Ramblers defender James McSweeney and Stoke City striker Shola Ayoola secured second spot in the group for the Irish.



Fixture

Friday, April 28: 3rd-4th play-off: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland, Jaslovske Bohunice (KO 10:00)