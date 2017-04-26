Seamus relishing the challenge that lies ahead

Seamus Coleman has given his first interview since suffering his horrific leg injury and thanked his team-mates, coaching staff and supporters for all their support over the last few weeks.

The Killybegs man suffered a double leg break during the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Wales in Dublin on March 24th.

Coleman spent a month at home in Killybegs after undergoing surgery in Dublin. He recently returned to Liverpool to start his recovery.

He told Everton TV that he’s a fighter and is going to relish the challenge that lies ahead.

"I’ve had a good month at home in Ireland to get my head around everything and now I’m ready to get back to work," he said.

"I’ve had tough journeys before in the past. It hasn’t been a smooth journey to play for Everton and to captain my country.

"I’m a fighter and there’s a part of me that’s looking forward to this challenge. It’s something to start all over again and fight for."

Coleman added: “"I’m not on social media. It was tempting to go back on to thank everyone but I thought I’d wait to come back here to do the interview and just to say thank you for the support I’ve had from the two management teams, from the doctors, the surgeons and all the fans back home and here.

"Every little card meant so much to me and my family.

"All those well-wishes will get me through this tough period because people have gone out of their way to send cards, to send prayers and it definitely gets you through it."