Glenea United are Premier Division champions

Glenea United got the victory they needed over Rathmullan Celtic to clinch the Donegal League’s Premier Division title on Sunday afternoon.

The Glasserchoo club won 3-0 to capture a first Premier Division league win since the 2011/12 season.

Team manager, Anthony McCafferty was part of the side that won the title five years ago.

On Sunday, he watched from the sideline as his team produced a quality performance to beat Rathmullan and claim the three points needed to win the league.

A penalty from Ryan McFadden shortly before half-time ensured Glenea led 1-0 at the break. They doubled their advantage on 57 Kevin Mulhern headed in a McFadden corner.

Then on 82 minutes, the third arrived when Darren McGeever fired home.

Glenea knew that anything less than a win would open the way for either Drumoghill FC or Lagan Harps to take advantage in the title race. Those two sides met at The Moss where Drumoghill, the reigning champions, came out on top by 5-2. But with Glenea convincing winners, Drumoghill will finish second in the table.

At the other end of the table, Kildrum Tigers won 2-1 at St. Catherine's which means the Killybegs club are relegated to Division One.