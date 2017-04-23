Glenea United Reserves retain Shield after thrilling final

Tommy Rodgers was the hero for Glenea Utd Reserves as they retained the Ulster Junior Shield following a dramatic 3-2 win over Glencar Celtic at An Screaban, Gaoth Dobhair on Saturday.

The sides were level at 2-2 and they were preparing for extra time when Rodgers struck in the final minute to give Glenea Utd the win.

They had fallen behind to an Eddie McLaughlin strike on 26 minutes but shortly after the hour, Dean Gallagher drew Glenea level. Neil Anthony McGeever put Glenea in front soon after only for Glencar to level the match through Michael Molloy just a minute later. Glencar's hopes of clinching a league and cup double were dashed however, when Rodgers hit the winner for Glenea in the final minute.