Devine's goal secures league and cup double for Fanad

Fanad Utd claimed the double of Donegal Youth League and Colin Breslin Cup with a narrow 1-0 victory over Letterkenny Rovers in Rathmullan on Saturday afternoon.

Fanad United . . . 1

Letterkenny Rovers . . . 0

This game won't go down as a classic but that wont matter at all to Niall Doherty's charges who thoroughly deserved their success which was secured when bustling striker Michael Devine hit home a 70th minute winner.

In truth both teams did not reach the dizzying heights of some of the football which they have played this season and while there was plenty of endeavour, chances were at a premium for most of the contest.

Letterkenny started the better and Codey Brogan had early half chances to put Rovers ahead. But it was Fanad who looked the hungrier and started to dominate proceedings and came within a whisker of opening their account when Michael Devine's header came off the post on 16 minutes.

Fanad began to build up some steam and Darren McElwaine shot just over while the diminutive winger also saw a header just clear the crossbar before Devine forced Rovers netminder Eoghan Jordan into a decent save on 33 minutes from a free kick after Brad Patterson was fouled.

Rovers found it difficult to get going in the opening period and it was a relatively quiet opening 45 minutes for Fanad keeper Dane Dunworth although he was well aided by Ryan Taylor and Peter Curran who defended stoutly at the heart of the defence.

The Leckview Park men were a lot better in the second half and almost took the lead on the hour mark when a nicely weighted Zach Gorman corner wast met by Alan Stephenson and his effort looked destined for the bottom corner but a defender was able to divert it back into the grateful hands of Dunworth who gathered comfortably.

As the game wore on it looked like a single goal would settle the tie and the crucial first goal came the way of Fanad on 70 minutes. The lively McElwaine found himself free on the right and he whipped in a cross which ought to have been cleared but it fell to the inrushing Devine who did well to shoot home.

Fanad were content to sit on their lead and Rovers to their credit did begin to play for the remaining 15 minutes and substitutes Karl McGinley and Brandon Manues began to cause some headaches. It was Manues who came closest to levelling on two separate occasions but found the side netting on 83 minutes before screwing his effort just wide on 86.

There were great scenes as Fanad lifted the trophy in front of a sizeable support while Rovers must regroup ahead of the Gorey Curran Cup final next Saturday when they play Milford Utd.

Fanad Utd: Dane Dunworth, Bernard McGettigan, James Kerr, Peter Curran, Ryan Taylor, Sean Little, Paul Bradley, Brad Patterson, Jamie McKinney, Michael Devine, Darren McElwaine.

Subs; Ronan Gallagher for Devine 86 mins, John Heraghty for Patterson 88 mins.

Letetrkenny Rovers: Eoghan Jordan, Calvin O'Brien, Ruairi Dennehy, Eoin Kelly, Alan Stephenson, Sean Curran, Shane Doherty, Ryan O'Donnell, Zach Gorman, Codey Brogan James Tourish.

Subs; Brandon Manues for O'Brien 55 mins, Karl McGinley for Tourish 55 mins, Daragh Morrison for O'Donnell 85 mins, Mark McDaid for Dennehy 85 mins.

Referee: Joe McHugh.