Donegal lad will be mascot at Scottish Cup semi-final

Celtic supporters from Donegal are travelling in large numbers to Glasgow for this weekend's eagerly awaited Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final.

Celtic play Rangers at Hamden Park at lunchtime on Sunday, and trotting out alongside his Celtic heroes will be Eamonn Og McHugh from Killybegs.

The young Celtic supporter will be among the team mascots for The Hoops.

This week, Eamonn took part in the Sean Davis Soccer Academy Easter Programme which took place at Eany Celtic FC.

He's pictured with coach, Sean Davis.