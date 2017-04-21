Derry City Reserves too strong for Swilly

Derry City Reserves eased to victory over Swilly Rovers as the mid-week action in the Ulster Senior League continued on Thursday evening.

Following Cockhill Celtic's narrow 1-0 away win over Bonagee United on Wednesday night, Derry proved too strong for Swilly with a 3-0 victory.

Goals by Shane McNamee, Paul Doherty and Matty Doherty helped City to three points.

Meanwhile in the Donegal League Premier Division on Thursday night, JP Malley scored four goals for Castlefinn Celtic in an 8-1 win over Kilmacrennan Celtic.