SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
This weekend's fixtures in Donegal Schoolboys League
Full programme of games scheduled
Here's a list of this weekend's fixtures in the Donegal Schoolboys League
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U12 PREMIER THURS 13th APRIL 7pm
Letterkenny Rovers v Milford United
U14 PREMIER THURS 13th APRIL 6-30pm
Gweedore Celtic v Milford United
U16 PREMIER THURS 13th APRIL 6pm
Swilly Ramblers v Swilly Rovers
U12 1st DIV THURS 13th APRIL 6-30pm
Bonagee Arcade v Milford Blues
U14 1st DIV THURS 13th APRIL 6-30pm
Lurgy Celtic v Glencar Schoolboys
Bonagee Athletic v Gweedore Cosmos
U14 1st DIV FRI 14th APRIL 6pm
Milford Blues v Keadue Rovers
U16 PREMIER FRI 14th APRIL 6-45pm
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Bonagee United
U12 PREMIER SAT 15th APRIL 10-30am
Keadue Rovers v Glenea United
Bonagee United v Gweedore United
Gweedore Celtic v Swilly Rovers
Mulroy Academy v Kilmacrennan Celtic
U14 PREMIER SAT 15th APRIL 11-45am
Gweedore United v Letterkenny Crusaders
Gweedore Celtic v Swilly Rovers
U16 PREMIER DIV SAT 15th APRIL 2pm
Letterkenny Rovers v Keadue Rovers
Glencar Schoolboys v Mulroy Academy
EAST DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMEIR SAT 15th APRIL NOON
Lagan Harps v Convoy Arsenal
Lifford Celtic v Cappry Rovers
U14 PREMIER SAT 15th APRIL 10am
Ballybofey United v Raphoe Town
Cappry Rovers v Fintown Harps
Convoy Arsenal v Castlefin Celtic
U16 PREMIER SAT 15th APRIL 2pm
Drumkeen United v Cappry Rovers
Lagan Harps v Raphoe Town
U12 1st DIV SAT 15th APRIL 4pm
Ballybofey Wanderers v Lagan Colts
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U14 PREMIER THURS 13th APRIL 7pm
Dunkineely Celtic v Killybegs
St. Catherines v Eany Celtic
