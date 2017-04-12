EA SPORT LEAGUE CUP
Time change for Harps v Sligo Rovers tie
Game goes ahead on Easter Monday
Action from last month's league game between Harps and Sligo Rovers.
The FAI has announced a time change to the second round EA Sports Cup tie between Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers, which takes place in Ballybofey on Easter Monday. The match will now kick-off at 6pm and not 8pm as originally scheduled.
Harps had sought the change and are hoping that the earlier start time will encourage more fans to come out and support this north west cup derby.
