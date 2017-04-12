Recovery process continues as Seamus gets set to return to Everton

Seamus Coleman's recovery from his horrific leg-break injury will move up a gear when he returns to Everton in just over a week's time.

The 28-year-old has been at home in Killybegs since leaving hospital in Dublin in the day's after the Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifier against Wales.

The injury sustained by Coleman in that game is likely to sideline the defender for the rest of this year.

However, his manager at Everton, Ronald Koeman, this week declared the player to be looking strong and positive.

Koeman, along with club captain, Phil Jagielka, and members of Everton's medical staff, visited Coleman at his home in Killybegs on Tuesday.

The group arrived at Carrickfinn Airport on Tuesday morning and spent a few hours with the player and his family.

Koeman later took to Twitter to talk about the visit and a photograph of the group with Seamus was posted on Everton's official Facebook page.

Koeman told Evertonfc.com that the player will stay on in Donegal for another ten days before returning to his club.

"We made the visit to show our support for Seamus, the support of his team-mates and the support he has from all Evertonians,” the manager said.

“Every player in these circumstances needs this level of support to recover well.

"Seamus is positive and he is feeling strong. He is really grateful for all of the messages he has received from Everton fans and from people all over the world.

"Before he comes back (to Everton) to start his rehabilitation, he will spend up to 10 more days at home in Killybegs before starting out on his recovery from the injury."