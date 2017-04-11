Sean Davis Soccer Coaching Academy returns to Donegal

Do you know what Shay Given, Darren Gibson, Shane Duffy, James McClean and Paddy McCourt all have in common? Well, they have all started out with the Sean Davis Soccer Academy.

Due to popular demand and the success of the last course, The Sean Davis 4 Day Easter Fun Soccer Bonanza will take place at Eany Celtic FC from Tuesday, April 18th to Friday, April 21st.

How would you like to become a class player for four days? Now here is your chance. Join the Sean Davis Soccer Academy and learn how to dribble like Ireland's James Mc Clean, score goals like Germany's Muller, head the ball like Portugal's Ronaldo and control and pass like Spain's Inesta.

The coaching will cater for boys and girls aged 5-17 years and includes the fun of dribbling, shooting, heading, passing and control through specialised fun coaching techniques. There are also numerous mini-soccer competitions, such as the “World Cup”, “Premier League”, “Spanish League” and “Champions League”, as well as the ever popular Penalty King and Queen Competitions.

The coaching staff will include Barry Davis (IFA and European B Licence), Jason Mallon ( IFA and European B Licence), Ryan Brown (IFA and European B Licence) and David McGinley, IFA Coach. The co-ordinator of the course is Sean Davis, a former Manchester United, Middlesborough, Torquay United and Sligo Rovers player. Sean is the holder of the European “A” Coaching Licence to add to his IFA, FAI and FA Badges.

Registration for the course will take place on Tuesday, 18th April at 10am.

Lunch is from 12.30 to 1pm and the course finishes at 3pm each day. In addition to the coaching, each participant on the course will receive a free top quality football.

Soccer Achievement Certificate and free refreshments daily. Also there are 100’s of prizes to be won including boot-bags, trophies and medals.

For further information contact: Sean Davis on 0044 2871263044 or John Gallagher on 0876711850.