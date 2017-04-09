Rovers come from behind to beat Cockhill

Letterkenny Rovers went to within three points of Cockhill at the top of the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League on Sunday.



Cockhill Celtic . . . 1

Letterkenny Rovers . . . 2

With just three games to go, Rovers are just three points behind after Darren McElwaine score twice at the Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds.

Cockhill had led from Gerard McLaughlin’s header in the 52nd minute, but the champions finished with 10 men as McLaughlin was sent off four minutes from the end.

Earlier, McLaughlin headed home at the near post from a Gerry Gill corner as Cockhill took the lead.

However, Rovers equalised 11 minutes later when McElwaine collected a scooped pass from Shovlin and placed his effort beyond player-manager Cullen.

And the Cathedral Town side had the lead soon after.

With the ball bobbling awkwardly in the area, McElwaine managed to get a touch and the ball cannoned in off the bar.

COCKHILL CELTIC: Gavin Cullen; Paul McDermott (Marty Doherty 82), Peter Doherty, Oisin McColgan, William O’Connnor (Paul McKinney 75); Derek Doherty, Jimmy Bradley, Gerard McLaughlin, Gerry Gill; Garbhan Friel, Mark Moran.

LETTERKENNY RVS: Christopher Sweeney; David Shovlin, Paul Boyle, Conor Tourish, Lee Toland; Paul McVeigh, Brian McVeigh, Ryan Lonergan (Odhran McMacken 84), Christy Connaghan; Steve Okakpu-Emeka (Chris Flanagan 80), Darren McElwaine.

Referee: Marty Quinn.



Finn Harps Reserves . . . 2

Swilly Rovers . . . 0

Finn Harps secured their second win in-a-row when they overcame a resilient and organised young Swilly side at the Curragh.

Simon McGlynn opened the scoring with just two minutes on the clock with a fine individual effort.

The Raphoe man - who recently made his debut for Harps senior team against Cockhill - calmly finished past Bolton in the visitors goal following a mazy run from outside the box.

McGlynn had another chance to add to his tally after 12 minutes but his shot went narrowly wide after Mooney for Swilly had a good effort clear the Harps crossbar

Liam Walsh for Harps and Brandon Toye for Swilly traded opportunities before Oran McConnell put Harps two up on 42 minutes with a fine free kick from outside the box.

A hard-fought second half saw chances at a premium but a much changed Swilly never gave up with former Harps player Tony McNamee delivering some quality service from corners which resulted in chances for Mooney and Patterson.



Derry City Reserves . . . 1

Bonagee United . . . 1

Derry City Reserves and Bonagee United played out a low-key draw at Templemore on Sunday afternoon.

Derry, the league’s third-placed team, had a chance to extend their advantage with Fanad United having no game.

However, they fell behind in the 11th minute when Aidan McLaughlin shot Bonagee United ahead.

Derry, though, secured a share of the spoils when Josh Daniels equalised.

Fixtures

Thursday, April 13th, 7.45pm

Bonagee United v Swilly Rovers



Sunday, April 16, 2pm

Cockhill Celtic v Fanad United

Letterkenny Rovers v Derry City

