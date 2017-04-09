Glenea United back on top in Premier Division

Glenea United moved back on top in the Donegal League Premier Division after they beat Kildrum Tigers on Sunday.

The victory sees the Glasserchoo club move two points clear of Lagan Harps and both teams have two games left to play.

Drumoghill FC are still well in the hunt. They defeated Convoy Arsenal 3-0 on Sunday and are five points behind Glenea with two games less played.

In the big game at Moyle View Park, Milford United lost out against Rathmullan Celtic by 2-1.

It means Milford have played all their matches in the league, but aren't safe from the drop yet. St. Catherine's who are second from bottom, can still catch Milford and force a relegation play-off.

In the CT Ball Division, Dunkineely Celtic lost 1-0 at home to Ballybofey United. A win for Dunkineely would have seen them promoted. They can still go up in second place if they win their final league game in two weeks.

Ballybofey's victory means they have finished their season unbeaten in the league.

In Sunday's other games in this division, Whitestrand beat Eany Celtic 6-0 and fourth placed Letterbarrow Celtic won 3-0 at Cranford.



Brian McCormick Premier Division

Drumoghill F.C. . . . 3

Convoy Arsenal . . .0

With games in hand, Drumoghill manager Michael Lynch knew that nothing less than three points would suffice - and his troops duly obliged thanks to a brilliant Pajo Rafferty hat-trick.

Drumoghill broke the deadlock on 22 minutes. The move was started by Tristan Ferris, when the defender strode forward from the back and released Rafferty through on goal, and the striker made no mistake when guiding the ball passed Chris O’Donnell in the Convoy goal.

Twelve minutes later, Drumoghill doubled their lead with Rafferty prodding home from close range after a long throw.

The second half was all about Drumoghill protecting their lead and hitting Convoy on the counter attack. What few chances transpired were all through balls to exploit Rafferty’s pace, but the striker was unable to add to his tally. That was until the last minute when Rafferty latched onto Philip Whyte’s through ball and finished emphatically to claim the match ball.

Referee: Kevin Logue



Glenea United . . . 2

Kildrum Tigers . . . 0

In wet conditions Glenea kept up their challenge for the league with this hard earned victory over Kildrum.

In a tight 1st half Glenea came closest to opening the scoring when Ciaran Mc Geady managed to create a bit of space for himself inside the box but his effort was well saved by the visiting keeper.

In the 2nd half Glenea started to get control of the game but Kildrum always looked dangerous on the break. On 63 minutes Kildrum had their best chance when Kevin McHugh’s through ball released young Mc Ginty but he saw his effort well saved by Shaun Mc Clafferty.

Glenea opened the scoring on 68 minutes when Kildrum were unable to clear a free-kick and the ball broke to Paul Sweeny who side-footed the ball into the net

Kildrum almost equalized on 75 minutes when Kevin McHugh’s effort was stopped by Shaun Mc Clafferty and he quickly reacted to knock away the rebound. On 82 minutes Glenea extended their lead when from an Eamonn Cannon corner Darren Mc Geever rose highest at the back post to head home from close range.

Best for Glenea were Padraig McGee, Kevin Mulhern and Lee O’Brien, while Michael Lynch and Brett Mc Ginty were best for Kildrum.

Referee: Liam McLaughlin.

Milford United . . . 1

Rathmullan Celtic . . . 2

Rathmullan went back down the Moss Road with all three points after a tense local derby.

The visitors went one up when a long free came off the bar and Darragh Patton drilled home. Rathmullan deserved to go in at the break ahead as they dominated the 1st half with the aid of a slight breeze.

In the second half Milford pushed for an equalizer and began to dominate. A good run by Kyle Black saw his cross driven home by the inrushing Gary Merritt.

Milford kept pushing for the winner but in the dying minutes poor defending by Milford allowed Eoin Sheridan to drive home from 12 yards for an important winner.

Referee: Mick Lagan.

CT Ball Division Two

Dunkineely Celtic 0

Ballybofey United 1

Dunkineely started this game pressing high up the field and should have been one up after 22minutes when Adrian Nesbitt was through but saw his shot go wide.

Another good chance fell to Paul Murrin on the 35th minute but it remained 0-0 at half time.

Ballybofey came more into the game in the second half and Damien Glackin struck in the 58th minute to put the champions one up.

Celtic tried hard and only for some good goalkeeping from the United keeper, they kept them at bay.

Referee: Martin McAnneny.



Cranford United . . . 0

Letterbarrow Celtic . . . 3

Letterbarrow took the lead through Dermot Slevin and held out for the half although Cranford did have chances to draw level.

Gerard Mc Brearty doubled the lead with a neat finish at the back post and they sealed the win when Dermot Slevin scored again to complete the victory.



Whitestrand United . . . 6

Eany Celtic . . . 0

In the last game of the season at McGarvey Park Whitestrand made a fast start and were a goal ahead inside the first few minutes when Liam O’ Riordan found the net. He quickly added a second with a fine finish rounding the keeper.

Eany almost pulled one back but their magnificently struck free kick was tipped onto the bar with what only could be described as a first class save from Paddy Kelly.

Whitestrand were rampant and added a third when Kevin McCarry scored at the near post. The goals kept on coming when a superb cross was converted with a diving header from Kevin Loughrey. The final goal of an eventful first half came with Sean Martin converting from another fine cross.

In the second half Ciaran McLaughlin scored a superb goal into the top corner. This was certainly the goal of the game.

Best for Whitestrand were Liam O’ Riordan and Jonny Sweeney who contributed three assists.