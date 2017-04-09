Cup wins for Letterkenny and Milford

Milford United are into the last four of the Ulster FA Youth Cup after they recorded a 5-2 quarter-final win over Drumbar on Saturday.

In the Colin Breslin Memorial Youth Cup, Letterkenny Rovers are into the final following victory over Drumkeen in their last four meeting at Leckview Park.

COLIN BRESLIN SEMI-FINAL

Letterkenny Rovers 2-1 Drumkeen United

Goals from Codey Brogan and Ryan O'Donnell ensured Letterkenny Rovers advanced to the final of the Colin Breslin Youth Cup after a hard fought 2-1 win over Drumkeen in balmy sunkissed conditions at Leckview Park on Saturday afternoon.

The game was low on quality but high on endeavour with both sides giving it full commitment to try and reach the final showpiece. Anthony Gorman's men will be relieved to have gotten over the line especially as stand in goalkeeper Ciaran Daffan made a wonderful save in stoppage time to ensure extra time was not needed.

It was the home side who were quickest out of the blocks and took the lead after just four minutes when a long ball out of defence from Eoghan Kelly found Shane Doherty and he in turn found Brogan who slotted home low past another stand in goalkeeper John Doherty in the Drumkeen goal.

That goal should have been the catalyst for the home side to kick on but it was the visitors who dominated most of the first half exchanges and came close to levelling matters through a DJ Kelly snapshot just wide on 11 minutes while Tim Callaghan also saw his header go close from a Michael Guthrie corner kick. Eoghan Kenendy's long range free kick saw Daffan gather comfortably.

Drumkeen also forced a succession of corners and free kicks in the opening period which appeared to be their most likely threat of restoring parity but found the Rovers rearguard well marshalled by the centre half pairing of Kelly and Alan Stephenson in commanding form.

It was Drumkeen who did have a glorious chance go abegging when again Callaghan shot just over when dong well to beat the offside trap on 37 minutes.

Rovers did gain some semblance of control approaching half-time and could have doubled their advantage but saw towering defender Ruairi Dennehy and Brian Diver both spurn decent chances.

As much as Rovers were quickest out of the blocks in the opening period it was the visitors who got right back on terms at the beginning of the second period and got a deserved equaliser on 49 minutes when the impressive Dougie McNulty fired home with a left footed well placed effort which somehow found the net past Daffan.

Rovers boss Gorman made a triple substitution on the hour mark and that reinvigorated the Cathedral Town side with Mark McDaid, Ryan O'Donnell and James Tourish entering the fray.

McDaid should have scored just minutes later but it was the flame haired offensive player who set the move in motion to fire Rovers ahead on 67 minutes when his intricate pass fed exciting wingback Darren Ferry and his lob over Doherty hit the inside of the post. The ball was half cleared into the path of the inrushing O'Donnell and the bustling striker made no mistake from close range.

Drumkeen chased the game after that but created very little in the way of clear-cut opportunities until injury time when McNulty found himself through on goal but saw Daffan pull off a fine stop to book Rovers into a final meeting with Fanad Utd.

Letterkenny Rovers; Ciaran Daffan, Darren Ferry, Ruairi Dennehy, Eoghan Kelly, Alan Stephenson, Jerome Angel-Atahuene, Brian Diver, Shane Doherty, Codey Brogan, Zac Gorman, Karol McGinley.

Subs; Mark McDaid for Angel-Atahuane 60 mins, James Tourish for McGinley 60, Ryan O'Donnell for Diver 60 mins, Darragh Morrison for Brogan 80 mins, Jordan Gallagher for Stephenson 88 mins.

Drumkeen; J Doherty, Jason Black, D Browne, Jerome Duffy, J Callan, Eoghan Kennedy, Michael Guthrie, Tim callaghan, Keelan Kelly, DJ Kelly, Dougie McNulty.

Subs; Dylan McNamee for Duffy 72mins

Ref; Joe McHugh

ULSTER FA YOUTH CUP QUARTER-FINAL

Drumbar United 2-5 Milford United

Milford United advanced to the semi final of this season's Ulster FA Youth Cup after a comfortable 5-2 victory over Drumbar United on Saturday afternoon on a glorious day for football.

The visitors dominated the first half and found themselves 5-1 up at the interval. Goal scorers for the visitors were Ryan Flood, Darragh Greene, Jonah Serrinha and there were two own goals. Drumbar got a goal back with a converted penalty from Nathan Carr.

In the second half the home side improved and scored a consolation goal from Joseph McGrory. Milford United who are already in the final of this season's John Gorey Curran Cup , now advance to the semi final of this season's UFA Youth Cup.

