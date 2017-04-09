Dunkineely Celtic can seal promotion on Sunday

Dunkineely Celtic’s victory over local rivals Letterbarrow Celtic last weekend saw them take a major step towards promotion from the CT Ball Division.

They can clinch promotion on Sunday - however, to do so, they must defeat champions Ballybofey United, something no club in the division has managed this season.

So it’s going to be a big match at Darney Park where the visitors will be hoping to round off their 20-game league season unbeaten.

Dunkineely lie second, a point better off than Lifford Celtic in third. Lifford don’t play this weekend and play their final league match on Sunday week at home to Drumkeen United.

Dunkineely have two games left to play and know that a win at home to Ballybofey or away to Drumkeen on April 23rd will see them join Ballybofey in Division One next season.

It’s an important weekend too in the Premier Division. Last night, Drumoghill FC were due to take on Kilmacrennan Celtic in a backlog match. However, that fixture has been put back a week to next Wednesday.

In the meantime, both clubs are back in action again on Sunday with Drumoghill FC at home to Convoy Arsenal and Kilmacrennan away to Castlefinn Celtic.

Glenea dropped down to second in the table following their defeat at Lagan Harps last weekend. However, they will go back top if they avoid defeat at home to Kildrum Tigers.

At the other end of the table, there’s a crucial game at Moyle View Park where Milford United will avoid finishing in the bottom two if they can pick up a point from their final league game of the season, at home to Rathmullan Celtic.

Meanwhile the venue and dates for the cup finals involving Saturday League clubs have been confirmed this week.

Both the Ulster Junior Shield and Voodoo Venue Cup deciders will be played at An Screaban in Gweedore.

Glenea United Reserves play Glencar Celtic in the final of the Ulster Junior Shield on Saturday, April 22nd (3pm).

The final of the Voodoo Venue Cup will be between Arranmore United and Strand Rovers will be the following week, Saturday, April 29th at 1pm.

