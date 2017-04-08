Wins for Finn Harps U-17s and U-19s

The Finn Harps U-19 side maintained their unbeaten start to the new National League season by defeating Longford Town 3-1 at the City Calling Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile the Finn Harps U-17 team bounced back from their opening day defeat at Bohs with a 4-0 win at home to Longford.

Harps senior squad member Gareth Doherty scored two goals for the second time in the campaign having also been on the mark twice in the league opener away to Monaghan-Cavan last month.

Joe Boyle’s boys led 2-0 at the break thanks to Doherty and Dylan McCroary. Longford did pull a goal back but Doherty fired home a free kick to make sure of the three points for the visitors. Harps' next game is against Sligo Rovers in two weeks time.

Finn Harps: Lee McCarron, Zak Brolly, Luke Neillis, Ciaran Kelly, Paul Ferry, Ryan Finn, Dylan McCroary, Jordan Ryan, BJ Banda, Gareth Doherty, Alex Carolan

Subs: Oran McConnell, Aaron McCreadie, Jeaic McKelvey, Liam Walsh, Jamie Bell

At the Curragh, Harps U-17s proved too strong for Longford with James Carolan hitting a brilliant hat-trick.

Harps led 1-0 at the break through Carolan and the striker added two more before a fourth from Odhran McGuinness.