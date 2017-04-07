'Harps deserve plenty of respect' - Gary Rogers

Finn Harps return to action on Friday night with a visit of Stephen Kenny's Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

It's another big game for Ollie Horgan's side, and for Dundalk, who have fallen off the pace behind the leaders Cork City, it's a match they will feel they need to win.



Dundalk keeper, Gary Rogers, said their recent win over Drogheda was a welcome result after the previous weekend’s loss at Cork City. He insisted Dundalk need to follow it up with another good result this weekend.

“There’s no easy games in this league and it’s how well you deal with it every week,” he told the Dundalk Democrat.

“You have to be really focused and take each game as it comes.

“I know it’s a cliché but you really have to give everyone the respect they deserve and go about your business in a professional manner to try and get the three points every weekend and it’s the team who sustain that who will get across the line.

“The big games will look after themselves but if you can approach all the games with a good attitude every week you’ll win more than you’ll lose,” he said.

Friday night's game is at 8pm.