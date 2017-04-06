SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER

Fixtures for this weekend in Donegal Schoolboys League

Games get underway on Thursday evening

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

The first of this weekend's games in the Donegal Schoolboys League sees Milford united host Kilmacrennan Celtic in the U-14 Premier Division in the Letterkenny/North West area.

The match marks another busy weekend of fixtures. Here's what's happening around the county:

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U14 PREMIER THURS 6th APRIL 6pm
Milford United v Kilmacrennan Celtic
U12 PREMIER SATURDAY 10-30am
Letterkenny Rovers v Ballyraine United
Swilly Rovers v Bonagee United
Mulroy Academy v Milford United
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Gweedore Celtic
U14 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL 11-45am
Letterkenny Crusaders v Gweedore Celtic
Glenea United v Letterkenny Rovers
Swilly Rovers v Keadue Rovers
U16 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL 2pm
Keadue Rovers v Ballyraine United
Swilly Rovers v Glencar Schoolboys (Rathmullen) 3pm
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Letterkenny Rovers
Mulroy Academy v Gweedore Celtic 11am
U12 1st DIV SUN 9th APRIL 10am
Mulroy Celtic v Letterkenny Crusaders
Dunfanaghy Youths v Kilmac Academy
Glenea Cubs v Milford Blues
Keadue United v Ballyraine Celtic
Illistrin FC v Bonagee Arcade
U14 1st DIV SUN 9th APRIL 11-30am
Gweedore Cosmos v Milford Blues
Keadue United v Glencar Schoolboys
Bonagee Athletic v Dunfanaghy Youths
Lurgy Celtic v Mulroy Celtic
Milford Blues 1 - 1 Glencar Schoolboys

EAST DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL NOON
Fintown Harps v Convoy Arsenal
Lagan Harps v Cappry Rovers
Lifford Celtic v Ballybofey United
U14 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL 10am
Bonagee Arcade v Ballybofey United
Cappry Rovers v Raphoe Town
Fintown Harps v Convoy Arsenal
Lagan Harps v Castlefin Celtic

U16 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL 2pm
Cappry Crusaders v Cappry Rovers
Castlefin Celtic v Drumkeen United
Cappry Rovers v Lagan Harps
Ballybofey United v Drumkeen United
Fintown Harps v Castlefin Celtic
Raphoe Town v Cappry Crusaders

U12 1st DIVISION SAT 8th APRIL 4pm
Ballybofey Wanderers v Raphoe Town
Cappry Crusaders v Ballybofey Utd AFC
Castlefin Celtic v Lagan Colts

U12 2nd DIVISION SUNDAY NOON
Drumkeen Colts v Fintown Colts
Ballybofey United Colts v Lagan Harps Colts
Drumkeen Colts v Convoy Colts
Raphoe United v Curragh Athletic

U14 1st DIVISION 10am
Cappry Colts 5 - 1 Ballybofey Utd Blues
Castlefin Shamrocks v Cappry Colts

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U14 DIVISION SAT 8th APRIL
St. Catherines v Dunkineely Celtic
Drumbar United v Eany Celtic
Killybegs v Drumbar United
Donegal Town v St. Catherines
Dunkineely Celtic v Erne Wanderers

U16 DIVISION SAT 8th APRIL 11am
Dunkineely Celtic v St. Catherines
Eany Celtic v Donegal Town