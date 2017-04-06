Fixtures for this weekend in Donegal Schoolboys League

The first of this weekend's games in the Donegal Schoolboys League sees Milford united host Kilmacrennan Celtic in the U-14 Premier Division in the Letterkenny/North West area.

The match marks another busy weekend of fixtures. Here's what's happening around the county:

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA

U14 PREMIER THURS 6th APRIL 6pm

Milford United v Kilmacrennan Celtic

U12 PREMIER SATURDAY 10-30am

Letterkenny Rovers v Ballyraine United

Swilly Rovers v Bonagee United

Mulroy Academy v Milford United

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Gweedore Celtic

U14 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL 11-45am

Letterkenny Crusaders v Gweedore Celtic

Glenea United v Letterkenny Rovers

Swilly Rovers v Keadue Rovers

U16 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL 2pm

Keadue Rovers v Ballyraine United

Swilly Rovers v Glencar Schoolboys (Rathmullen) 3pm

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Letterkenny Rovers

Mulroy Academy v Gweedore Celtic 11am

U12 1st DIV SUN 9th APRIL 10am

Mulroy Celtic v Letterkenny Crusaders

Dunfanaghy Youths v Kilmac Academy

Glenea Cubs v Milford Blues

Keadue United v Ballyraine Celtic

Illistrin FC v Bonagee Arcade

U14 1st DIV SUN 9th APRIL 11-30am

Gweedore Cosmos v Milford Blues

Keadue United v Glencar Schoolboys

Bonagee Athletic v Dunfanaghy Youths

Lurgy Celtic v Mulroy Celtic

Milford Blues 1 - 1 Glencar Schoolboys

EAST DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL NOON

Fintown Harps v Convoy Arsenal

Lagan Harps v Cappry Rovers

Lifford Celtic v Ballybofey United

U14 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL 10am

Bonagee Arcade v Ballybofey United

Cappry Rovers v Raphoe Town

Fintown Harps v Convoy Arsenal

Lagan Harps v Castlefin Celtic

U16 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL 2pm

Cappry Crusaders v Cappry Rovers

Castlefin Celtic v Drumkeen United

Cappry Rovers v Lagan Harps

Ballybofey United v Drumkeen United

Fintown Harps v Castlefin Celtic

Raphoe Town v Cappry Crusaders

U12 1st DIVISION SAT 8th APRIL 4pm

Ballybofey Wanderers v Raphoe Town

Cappry Crusaders v Ballybofey Utd AFC

Castlefin Celtic v Lagan Colts

U12 2nd DIVISION SUNDAY NOON

Drumkeen Colts v Fintown Colts

Ballybofey United Colts v Lagan Harps Colts

Drumkeen Colts v Convoy Colts

Raphoe United v Curragh Athletic

U14 1st DIVISION 10am

Cappry Colts 5 - 1 Ballybofey Utd Blues

Castlefin Shamrocks v Cappry Colts

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U14 DIVISION SAT 8th APRIL

St. Catherines v Dunkineely Celtic

Drumbar United v Eany Celtic

Killybegs v Drumbar United

Donegal Town v St. Catherines

Dunkineely Celtic v Erne Wanderers

U16 DIVISION SAT 8th APRIL 11am

Dunkineely Celtic v St. Catherines

Eany Celtic v Donegal Town