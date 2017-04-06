SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
Fixtures for this weekend in Donegal Schoolboys League
Games get underway on Thursday evening
The first of this weekend's games in the Donegal Schoolboys League sees Milford united host Kilmacrennan Celtic in the U-14 Premier Division in the Letterkenny/North West area.
The match marks another busy weekend of fixtures. Here's what's happening around the county:
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U14 PREMIER THURS 6th APRIL 6pm
Milford United v Kilmacrennan Celtic
U12 PREMIER SATURDAY 10-30am
Letterkenny Rovers v Ballyraine United
Swilly Rovers v Bonagee United
Mulroy Academy v Milford United
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Gweedore Celtic
U14 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL 11-45am
Letterkenny Crusaders v Gweedore Celtic
Glenea United v Letterkenny Rovers
Swilly Rovers v Keadue Rovers
U16 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL 2pm
Keadue Rovers v Ballyraine United
Swilly Rovers v Glencar Schoolboys (Rathmullen) 3pm
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Letterkenny Rovers
Mulroy Academy v Gweedore Celtic 11am
U12 1st DIV SUN 9th APRIL 10am
Mulroy Celtic v Letterkenny Crusaders
Dunfanaghy Youths v Kilmac Academy
Glenea Cubs v Milford Blues
Keadue United v Ballyraine Celtic
Illistrin FC v Bonagee Arcade
U14 1st DIV SUN 9th APRIL 11-30am
Gweedore Cosmos v Milford Blues
Keadue United v Glencar Schoolboys
Bonagee Athletic v Dunfanaghy Youths
Lurgy Celtic v Mulroy Celtic
Milford Blues 1 - 1 Glencar Schoolboys
EAST DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL NOON
Fintown Harps v Convoy Arsenal
Lagan Harps v Cappry Rovers
Lifford Celtic v Ballybofey United
U14 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL 10am
Bonagee Arcade v Ballybofey United
Cappry Rovers v Raphoe Town
Fintown Harps v Convoy Arsenal
Lagan Harps v Castlefin Celtic
U16 PREMIER SAT 8th APRIL 2pm
Cappry Crusaders v Cappry Rovers
Castlefin Celtic v Drumkeen United
Cappry Rovers v Lagan Harps
Ballybofey United v Drumkeen United
Fintown Harps v Castlefin Celtic
Raphoe Town v Cappry Crusaders
U12 1st DIVISION SAT 8th APRIL 4pm
Ballybofey Wanderers v Raphoe Town
Cappry Crusaders v Ballybofey Utd AFC
Castlefin Celtic v Lagan Colts
U12 2nd DIVISION SUNDAY NOON
Drumkeen Colts v Fintown Colts
Ballybofey United Colts v Lagan Harps Colts
Drumkeen Colts v Convoy Colts
Raphoe United v Curragh Athletic
U14 1st DIVISION 10am
Cappry Colts 5 - 1 Ballybofey Utd Blues
Castlefin Shamrocks v Cappry Colts
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U14 DIVISION SAT 8th APRIL
St. Catherines v Dunkineely Celtic
Drumbar United v Eany Celtic
Killybegs v Drumbar United
Donegal Town v St. Catherines
Dunkineely Celtic v Erne Wanderers
U16 DIVISION SAT 8th APRIL 11am
Dunkineely Celtic v St. Catherines
Eany Celtic v Donegal Town
