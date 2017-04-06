Action in U-14 league as new Donegal Women's season gets underway

The Terry Leyden Under-14 League got the Donegal Women’s League season up and running on Wednesday evening and there were big home wins for Lagan Harps, Finn Valley and Illistrin.

Lagan Harps . . . 5

Mulroy Academy . . . 0

A battle contested by two good sides, Una Hagan’s Mulroy Academy and John Canning's Lagan Harps, fought a tough game.

The game started brightly with both sides creating chances although Lagan dominated the early exchanges and took advantage as the first goal came from a Gabby O’Donnell cross that caused confusion in the Mulroy box leaving Rihanna Devenney to tap home from close range.

Mulroy’s defence stood strong and worked their way well into the game before half time.

In the second half the game was evenly balanced up until a good cross from Orla McGrath resulted in a penalty given for a hand ball.

Shannon Cunningham stepped up to take the penalty and calmly slotted the ball low into the left-hand corner.

Mulroy were always a threat on the counter attack with good chances being created from left to right, however Lagan picked up the tempo, with good through balls from Erin Doherty, Clodagh Sweeney and Maria Bonner helped Lagan increase their lead with well taken goals from Jessica Leese (2) and Gabby O’Donnell.

Both sides cancelled each other out in the final stages with Mulroy unlucky not to break down a well marshalled Lagan defence.



Finn Valley . . . 7

Bonagee United . . . 0

Played in the Valley Leisure Centre Complex on a chilly evening. Valley won the toss and kicked off and after a few wayward passes and turnover of possession by both teams Valley soon had their first long range effort on goal.

The deadlock was broken when Codie Walshe took advantage of a defensive error from a Valley corner.

This opening goal seemed to steady the Valley girls as they began to take hold of the game and but for some stern defending and good goalkeeping by Bonagee Valley would have added more.

Bonagee were were to have a chance to level the game when they capatalised on an under hit pass but the keeper made a good save.

Bonagee were soon undone just before half time when Rebecca McColgan converted her chance to leave Valley 2-0 in front at the break.

Bonagee set out their intent for the second half and came more into the game but Valley' s defence stood firm and a fine weighted pass from skipper Rachel Lawne found Codie Walshe's run and she coolly slotted beyond the Bonagee keeper.

Rebecca McColgan scored two more goals and strikes from Codie Walsh and Brenda Carr rounded off the win.

To their credit Bonagee fought till the final whistle and made the Valley girls work hard for their home win.

Illistrin FC . . . 7

Swilly Rovers . . . 1

Illistrin began the new Donegal Women’s League season in fine style on Wednesday evening with a win over Swilly Rovers.

Paddy McDaid’s team saw the in-form Rebekah McGlinchey net a hat-trick as they scored a big win.

Sinead McBride scored twice and Aislinn Coll also netted for the Illistrin side, while Orla Connelly netted a consolation goal for Swilly.

U14 Terry Leyden League, Wednesday, April 12, 6.30pm

Gweedore United v Illistrin FC

Bonagee United v Swilly Rovers

Raphoe Town v Mulroy Academy

Finn Valley v Lagan Harps