Lawrence does his bit for Letterkenny Rovers

Letterkenny man Lawrence Wilkie conducted a draw recently and chose Letterkenny Rovers as a recipient of his hard work.

Laurence would like to take this opportunity to thank the following sponsors for their generous contributions: McCallions Jewellers, Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure, McGarrigles Shoes, Clarkes Shoes, Arena 7, John Wilkie, Friars Rest, County Seat, Magee's Chemist and Pauric O'Reilly.

A special thanks from Lawrence goes to the Pulse Nite Club, Tesco Ireland, Dunnes Stores and Spar, Glencar Shopping Centre, for graciously allowing tickets sales on their premises

The draw took place in the Letterkenny Community Centre on March 26th and the winners were as follows:

1st Prize, Colm Kane, Letterkenny,

2nd, Liam Molloy, Letterkenny,

3rd, Teresa Wilkie, Letterkenny,

4th, Barbara Shiels, Letterkenny,

5th, John Elliott, Letterkenny,

6th, Trevor Russell, Letterkenny,

7th, Kate Ponsonby, Letterkenny,

8th, Dean Rainey, Letterkenny

9th, Tori Mitchell, Letterkenny.