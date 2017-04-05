Finn Harps at home to Sligo Rovers in League Cup

Finn Harps will meet Sligo Rovers at home in the second round of the EA Sports League Cup.

Following the hard-fought win over Cockhill Celtic at Finn Park on Monday night, Harps will be at home again in the next round against their north west neighbours.

The tie will take place in the week commencing April 17th.

After the second round, regional groupings no longer apply.

Elsewhere in the competition the ties are as follows:

Limerick v Cork City

Waterford v Cobh Ramblers

Galway United v Derry City

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemian FC

Dundalk v UCD



Shelbourne v Longford Town