EA SPORTS LEAGUE CUP
Finn Harps at home to Sligo Rovers in League Cup
Another home tie for Ollie Horgan's side
Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers will meet in the next round of the EA Sports League Cup
Finn Harps will meet Sligo Rovers at home in the second round of the EA Sports League Cup.
Following the hard-fought win over Cockhill Celtic at Finn Park on Monday night, Harps will be at home again in the next round against their north west neighbours.
The tie will take place in the week commencing April 17th.
After the second round, regional groupings no longer apply.
Elsewhere in the competition the ties are as follows:
Limerick v Cork City
Waterford v Cobh Ramblers
Galway United v Derry City
St. Patrick’s Athletic v Bray Wanderers
Shamrock Rovers v Bohemian FC
Dundalk v UCD
Shelbourne v Longford Town
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on