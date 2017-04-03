Finn Harps U-15s guests of the Royals at the weekend

Finn Harps U-15s were visitors at Reading FC at the weekend, where Kevin McHugh’s young charges enjoyed a great experience as guests of the Royals.

The squad travelled over in time to train on Friday night and were then trained by Reading Academy coaches on Saturday morning, before attending the Reading v Leeds United fixture later in the day. The U-15 squad, which is made up of players born in 2002 and 2003, will make history as the first Harps side to compete in the inaugural U-15 national league which begins in August.

Finn Harps U-15 manager Kevin McHugh said “It was a great a few days for the boys and coaches alike. Being able to use Reading FC Academy facilities for the few days was great.

"Reading Academy staff took the boys for training, which was a real bonus. I am sure it will stand to the boys going forward and we are already planning a return trip before the league starts in August. Reading are a Category 1 Academy (the highest level) and are punching well above their weight in terms of your Man City’s or Chelsea Academies.”

“So Finn Harps would have loads in common with Reading. They basically try to maximize every resource they have. I’d like to thank my friend Jamie Carr, Reading Academy, for organizing everything at their end”