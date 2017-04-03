Excitement building as Deele College get set for All-Ireland final

All-Ireland fever is taking a firm grip at Deele College in Raphoe this week ahead of Tuesday’s FAI Schools Minor Boys National Cup Final.

Deele College play St. Brendan’s College of Killarney in Tuesday's All-Ireland final at Home Farm’s grounds in Whitehall, Dublin (2pm).

It’s the same venue that hosted last Wednesday’s U-17 final in which St. Eunan’s College of Letterkenny lost out against St. Francis from Cork.

And Deele will be hoping they have better luck as they also face opposition from Munster.

The Donegal side, managed by Andy McFadden, is a talented outfit who came through a thrilling Ulster Final against PCC Falcarragh last month.

The game, played in Rathmullan, saw Deele come from 4-1 down to win 5-4.

It set up an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with St. Gerald’s College, Castlebar the following day. Again, there were plenty of goals with Deele winning the tie in Sligo 5-3.

Andy McFadden said his team has done brilliantly to reach a national final.

“In the Ulster semi-final, I thought that goals were going to be a problem but ten goals in two games has disproved that,” he said.

“The squad are a lovely group with a great work ethic and more importantly there are no superstars, just a good solid squad.”

Deele Harps squad: David Arthur, Oisin Bonner, Corey Brolly, CJ Clarke, Shane Coyle, Robbie Donnell, Pearce Lindsay, Jack McAuley, Corey McBride-Gillen, Gavin McGee, Ronan McKinley, Anton Murtagh, Aaron O’Donnell, Dean Quigley, Zach Tinney.

Meanwhile Colaiste Ailigh, Letterkenny are also in action on Tuesday.

They play in the FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Girls National Cup semi-final against St. Patrick’s College, Lacken Cross, Mayo.

Moville Community School are into final of the Minor Girls National Cup after last Tuesday's semi-final win over Ursaline College, Sligo.