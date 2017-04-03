SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
Results from the weekend's action in Donegal Schoolboys League
The new Donegal Schoolboys season continued over the weekend with a busy programme of fixtures around the county.
There were some great games and brilliant action
Here's a round-up of the results:
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Gweedore United 0 - 6 Glenea United
Illistrin United 1 - 3 Letterkenny Rvs
Keadue Rovers 5 - 0 Swilly Rovers
Ballyraine United 1 - 1 Mulroy Academy
Bonagee United 2 - 7 Kilmacrennan
Milford United 5 - 0 Gweedore Celtic
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Gweedore Celtic 0 - 1 Gweedore Utd
Letterkenny Rvs 3 - 0 Bonagee United
Keadue Rovers 2 - 7 Letterkenny Crusaders
Swilly Rovers 2 - 0 Glenea United
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Ballyraine United 0 - 1 Letterkenny Rvs
Mulroy Academy 2 - 3 Bonagee United
Dunfanaghy Youths 4 - 0 Gweedore Celtic
Swilly Rovers 3 - 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Gweedore United 6 - 1 Glencar Schoolboys
Keadue Rovers 6 - 1 Swilly Ramblers
U12 1st DIVISION
Letterkenny Crusaders 4 - 1 Kilmac Academy
Milford Blues 0 - 1 Mulroy Celtic
Ballyraine Celtic 3 - 0 Dunfanaghy Youths
Bonagee Arcade 4 - 2 Glenea Cubs
Illistrin FC 6 - 0 Keadue United
U14 1st DIVISION
Ballyraine United 6 - 0 Gweedore Cosmos
Mulroy Celtic 7 - 1 Gweedore Utd AFC
EAST DONEGAL AREA
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Cappry Rovers 1 - 0 Lifford Celtic
Drumkeen United 0 - 2 Fintown Harps
Ballybofey United 1 - 0 Lagan Harps
Cappry Rovers 0 - 1 Fintown Harps
Convoy Arsenal 1 - 3 Drumkeen United
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Castlefin Celtic 7 - 1 Bonagee Arcade
Lagan Harps 2 - 1 Raphoe Town
Convoy Arsenal 0 - 4 Cappry Rovers
Bonagee Arcade 1 - 5 Cappry Rovers
Castlefin Celtic 6 - 1 Ballybofey United
Convoy Arsenal 0 - 1 Lagan Harps
Raphoe Town 1 - 2 Fintown Harps
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Cappry Rovers 4 - 0 Ballybofey United
Castlefin Celtic 4 - 0 Lagan Harps
Drumkeen United 0 - 3 Raphoe Town
Fintown Harps 4 - 1 Cappry Crusaders
Cappry Crusaders v Ballybofey United
Castlefin Celtic 1 - 3 Cappry Rovers
U12 1st DIVISION
Lagan Colts 1 - 0 Ballybofey Wanderers
Killea F.C. 4 - 1 Cappry Crusaders
Ballybofey Utd AFC 5 - 0 Raphoe Town
Cappry Crusaders 0 - 4 Lagan Colts
Raphoe Town 4 - 2 Castlefin Celtic
U12 2nd DIVISION
Raphoe United 4 - 1 Drumkeen Colts
Convoy Colts 0 - 4 Fintown Colts
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Drumbar United 1 - 4 St. Catherines
Dunkineely Celtic 1 - 2 Eany Celtic
Killybegs 1 - 7 Donegal Town
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Copany Rovers 1 - 6 St. Catherines
Dunkineely Celtic 1 - 7 Donegal Town
