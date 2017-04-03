Results from the weekend's action in Donegal Schoolboys League

The new Donegal Schoolboys season continued over the weekend with a busy programme of fixtures around the county.

There were some great games and brilliant action

Here's a round-up of the results:

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Gweedore United 0 - 6 Glenea United

Illistrin United 1 - 3 Letterkenny Rvs

Keadue Rovers 5 - 0 Swilly Rovers

Ballyraine United 1 - 1 Mulroy Academy

Bonagee United 2 - 7 Kilmacrennan

Milford United 5 - 0 Gweedore Celtic

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Gweedore Celtic 0 - 1 Gweedore Utd

Letterkenny Rvs 3 - 0 Bonagee United

Keadue Rovers 2 - 7 Letterkenny Crusaders

Swilly Rovers 2 - 0 Glenea United

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Ballyraine United 0 - 1 Letterkenny Rvs

Mulroy Academy 2 - 3 Bonagee United

Dunfanaghy Youths 4 - 0 Gweedore Celtic

Swilly Rovers 3 - 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Gweedore United 6 - 1 Glencar Schoolboys

Keadue Rovers 6 - 1 Swilly Ramblers

U12 1st DIVISION

Letterkenny Crusaders 4 - 1 Kilmac Academy

Milford Blues 0 - 1 Mulroy Celtic

Ballyraine Celtic 3 - 0 Dunfanaghy Youths

Bonagee Arcade 4 - 2 Glenea Cubs

Illistrin FC 6 - 0 Keadue United

U14 1st DIVISION

Ballyraine United 6 - 0 Gweedore Cosmos

Mulroy Celtic 7 - 1 Gweedore Utd AFC

EAST DONEGAL AREA

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Cappry Rovers 1 - 0 Lifford Celtic

Drumkeen United 0 - 2 Fintown Harps

Ballybofey United 1 - 0 Lagan Harps

Cappry Rovers 0 - 1 Fintown Harps

Convoy Arsenal 1 - 3 Drumkeen United

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Castlefin Celtic 7 - 1 Bonagee Arcade

Lagan Harps 2 - 1 Raphoe Town

Convoy Arsenal 0 - 4 Cappry Rovers

Bonagee Arcade 1 - 5 Cappry Rovers

Castlefin Celtic 6 - 1 Ballybofey United

Convoy Arsenal 0 - 1 Lagan Harps

Raphoe Town 1 - 2 Fintown Harps

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Cappry Rovers 4 - 0 Ballybofey United

Castlefin Celtic 4 - 0 Lagan Harps

Drumkeen United 0 - 3 Raphoe Town

Fintown Harps 4 - 1 Cappry Crusaders

Cappry Crusaders v Ballybofey United

Castlefin Celtic 1 - 3 Cappry Rovers

U12 1st DIVISION

Lagan Colts 1 - 0 Ballybofey Wanderers

Killea F.C. 4 - 1 Cappry Crusaders

Ballybofey Utd AFC 5 - 0 Raphoe Town

Cappry Crusaders 0 - 4 Lagan Colts

Raphoe Town 4 - 2 Castlefin Celtic

U12 2nd DIVISION

Raphoe United 4 - 1 Drumkeen Colts

Convoy Colts 0 - 4 Fintown Colts



SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Drumbar United 1 - 4 St. Catherines

Dunkineely Celtic 1 - 2 Eany Celtic

Killybegs 1 - 7 Donegal Town

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Copany Rovers 1 - 6 St. Catherines

Dunkineely Celtic 1 - 7 Donegal Town