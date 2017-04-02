Lagan Harps defeat Glenea to go top of Premier Division

Lagan Harps are the new leaders of the Donegal League Premier Division.

They defeated Glenea United 2-1 at Orchard Park on Sunday to go top of the table as the race for league honours enters the final few games.

Castlefinn Celtic are third after a thumping 4-1 win over Kildrum Tigers.

The reigning champions Drumoghill FC are still in the hunt with games in hand. However, they failed to win again today, held to a 2-2 draw at Milford United.

In the other game in the top division, Convoy Arsenal recorded their first win of the season, defeating Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-2.

in Division One, Raphoe Town won their local derby with Deele Harps 1-0.

In the CT Ball Division, Dunkineely Celtic beat Letterbarrow Celtic 2-0 while Lifford Celtic scored an important 3-1 win over Eany Celtic. There were also wins for Drumkeen (4-1 at Copany) and Whitestrand (2-0 v Kerrykeel).