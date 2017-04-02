DONEGAL LEAGUE
Lagan Harps defeat Glenea to go top of Premier Division
New leaders in Donegal League
Mark Hunter of Lagan Harps
Lagan Harps are the new leaders of the Donegal League Premier Division.
They defeated Glenea United 2-1 at Orchard Park on Sunday to go top of the table as the race for league honours enters the final few games.
Castlefinn Celtic are third after a thumping 4-1 win over Kildrum Tigers.
The reigning champions Drumoghill FC are still in the hunt with games in hand. However, they failed to win again today, held to a 2-2 draw at Milford United.
In the other game in the top division, Convoy Arsenal recorded their first win of the season, defeating Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-2.
in Division One, Raphoe Town won their local derby with Deele Harps 1-0.
In the CT Ball Division, Dunkineely Celtic beat Letterbarrow Celtic 2-0 while Lifford Celtic scored an important 3-1 win over Eany Celtic. There were also wins for Drumkeen (4-1 at Copany) and Whitestrand (2-0 v Kerrykeel).
