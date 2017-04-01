McHugh and Motherwell hold Rangers at Ibrox

Carl McHugh featured for Motherwell as they picked up an important draw away to Rangers in the SPL on Saturday.

The point means Motherwell stay just above the relegation zone as the season enters the closing stages.

Down in England, Letterkenny's Dale Gorman came off the bench close to the end as Stevenage recorded yet another home win, this time beating Barnet 1-0. Boro stay fourth in the table and well placed for promotion.

Conrad Logan played again for Rochdale, but conceded an injury time goal as Northampton denied his team a win following a 1-1 draw in League One.

In the same division, Stephen McLaughlin played for Southend United who are in a play-off spot after a 3-0 home win over Oldham Athletic.