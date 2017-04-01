Harps ease to victory over Bohemians

It's two wins from two games for Finn Harps U-19s after they eased to a 3-0 win over Bohemians on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Finn opened the scoring early on at The Curragh and further goals followed from BJ Banda and Liam Walsh.

The win comes after Joe Boyle's side opened their campaign three weeks ago with a 2-1 win away to Monaghan/Cavan.

It was another good result for the U-19s and there is every chance that with so many injury concerns in the first team squad, a few members of Boyle's squad could be called up to Ollie Horgan's panel for Monday night's EA Sports League Cup tie with Cockhill Celtic.