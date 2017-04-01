Work underway on new pitch development at Keadue Rovers

The Sunday team’s season might have come to a conclusion after last weekend’s final game in their Donegal League campaign, but a flourishing underage structure ensures there’s no down-time at Keadue Rovers FC.

The club has always played an important part in sporting activity in the Rosses area but having just one pitch at Central Park has been an issue when it comes to providing facilities for teams at all levels.

But that’s all about to change with work now underway on the development of a brand new second pitch, adjacent to the ground.

It’s a project that has been badly needed and when complete, will mean there’ll be a second pitch to cater for the various teams who represent the club at so many different levels.

Keadue Rovers have two adult teams - playing in the Donegal League Sunday and Saturday Divisions.

At U-18 level, Keadue play in the Donegal Youth League while there are teams playing from U-12 up to U-16 in the Donegal Schoolboys League.

Club member, Packie Gallagher, said it was great to see the diggers moving in on site and work getting underway on the new project.

“The work is moving along nicely,” Packie said.

“It’s a big project and obviously it’ll be some time before the new pitch is ready for football. But when it is complete, it will be a massive addition.”



Keadue Rovers have been unsuccessful in the past when it came to applying for Sports Capital Funding but Packie said the members were delighted when funding of €100,000 was granted for the project. The club have taken a loan of €80,000 to help meet development costs.

“We have a 100 Plus Club up and running now where people pay €20 a month,” Packie said. “It’s going since last July and has been a major success for us.

“We had hoped to have 100 people in the draw, but there’s around 250 people signed up which is brilliant.”

Keadue also raise funds through their club lotto and club bingo and Packie Gallagher said the club is indebted to those who continue to support those weekly fundraising ventures.

With so many teams lining out in the colours of Keadue, these are busy times for the club and when the new pitch is complete, the committee may well turn their attentions to the current pitch at Central Park.

“By that stage, we might think about upgrading that pitch too,” Packie said.

“But for now though, the focus is on the new development and it’s great to see the work moving along so well.”

Local priest, Fr. Pat Ward, has posted some fantastic drone footage of the ongoing development work at Central Park, Keadue. It can be viewed on the Keadue Rovers Facebook page.