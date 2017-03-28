Blaney picks up injury while on trial at Derby County

Shane Blaney will miss the Republic of Ireland schools team’s Centenary Shield trip to Scotland next week after suffering injury while on trial with Derby County.

The St. Eunan’s College student travelled to England earlier this month and was due to spend a week on trial with the Championship club.

However, his time with Derby was cut short when he sustained a hamstring injury during a trial game.

He has undergone treatment on the injury since but disappointingly, will miss Ireland’s game against Scotland at Renfrew Park, Glasgow next Thursday night.

Blaney had captained Ireland in their opening day win against Wales in Dublin and also lined out in their win away to Northern Ireland.

Three other players from Donegal have been named in the Ireland squad for the Scotland game.

Sean McBride of St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar has been called up into the squad and joins goalkeeper Jamie Bell, also of St. Columba’s, and Connor Gormley, Loreto Milford in the Ireland panel.