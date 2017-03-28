Results from Donegal Schoolboys League

The sun was shiningg and there was some excellent entertainment as the Donegal Schoolboys League season continued over the weekend.

Here's a round up of all the results;

Letterkenny North West area

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Glenea United 2 - 5 Letterkenny Rvs

Swilly Rovers 5 - 1 Gweedore United

Mulroy Academy 0 - 0 Illistrin United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 - 2 Keadue Rvs

Gweedore Celtic 1 - 1 Ballyraine United

Milford United v Bonagee United

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Kilmacrennan 0 - 3 Letterkenny Rvs

Gweedore United 5 - 6 Keadue Rovers

Bonagee United 2 - 1 Swilly Rovers

L'kenny Crusaders 2 - 3 Glenea Utd

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Swilly Ramblers 0 - 7 Kilmacrennan

Glencar Schoolboys 1 - 7 Bonagee Utd

Ballyraine United 1 - 4 Gweedore Utd

Gweedore Celtic 0 - 4 Swilly Rovers

Letterkenny Rvs 3 - 2 Mulroy Academy

U12 1st DIVISION

Milford Blues 1 - 4 L'kenny Crusaders

Kilmac Academy 0 - 4 Ballyraine Celtic

Glenea Cubs 0 - 0 Keadue United

U14 1st DIVISION

Ballyraine United 4 - 1 Milford Blues

Glencar S'boys 0 - 6 Dunfanaghy Yths

Gweedore Cosmos 0 - 6 Mulroy Celtic

Gweedore Utd 1 - 2 Bonagee Athletic

East Donegal Area

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Drumkeen United 0 - 3 Cappry Rovers

Lagan Harps 7 - 1 Lifford Celtic

Cappry Rovers 6 - 1 Convoy Arsenal

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Bonagee Arcade 0 - 2 Raphoe Town

Ballybofey United 0 - 2 Lagan Harps

Cappry Rovers 7 - 1 Castlefin Celtic

Bonagee Arcade 2 - 5 Fintown Harps

Raphoe Town 1 - 5 Convoy Arsenal

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Ballybofey United 2 - 3 Lagan Harps

Cappry Rovers 7 - 1 Fintown Harps

Raphoe Town 5 - 3 Castlefin Celtic

U12 1st DIVISION

Castlefin Cel 3 - 1 B'bofey Wanderers

Killea F.C. 0 - 3 Lagan Colts

U12 2nd DIVISION

Fintown Colts 4 - 1 Lagan Harps Cubs

Convoy Colts 0 - 5 Raphoe United

Curragh Athletic 0 - 6 Cappry Colts

U14 1st DIVISION

Ballybofey Utd Blues 0 - 6 Cappry Crusaders

South Donegal Area

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Donegal Town 4 - 0 Drumbar United