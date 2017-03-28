Results from Donegal Schoolboys League
Busy weekend of games across the county
The sun was shiningg and there was some excellent entertainment as the Donegal Schoolboys League season continued over the weekend.
Here's a round up of all the results;
Letterkenny North West area
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Glenea United 2 - 5 Letterkenny Rvs
Swilly Rovers 5 - 1 Gweedore United
Mulroy Academy 0 - 0 Illistrin United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 - 2 Keadue Rvs
Gweedore Celtic 1 - 1 Ballyraine United
Milford United v Bonagee United
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Kilmacrennan 0 - 3 Letterkenny Rvs
Gweedore United 5 - 6 Keadue Rovers
Bonagee United 2 - 1 Swilly Rovers
L'kenny Crusaders 2 - 3 Glenea Utd
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Swilly Ramblers 0 - 7 Kilmacrennan
Glencar Schoolboys 1 - 7 Bonagee Utd
Ballyraine United 1 - 4 Gweedore Utd
Gweedore Celtic 0 - 4 Swilly Rovers
Letterkenny Rvs 3 - 2 Mulroy Academy
U12 1st DIVISION
Milford Blues 1 - 4 L'kenny Crusaders
Kilmac Academy 0 - 4 Ballyraine Celtic
Glenea Cubs 0 - 0 Keadue United
U14 1st DIVISION
Ballyraine United 4 - 1 Milford Blues
Glencar S'boys 0 - 6 Dunfanaghy Yths
Gweedore Cosmos 0 - 6 Mulroy Celtic
Gweedore Utd 1 - 2 Bonagee Athletic
East Donegal Area
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Drumkeen United 0 - 3 Cappry Rovers
Lagan Harps 7 - 1 Lifford Celtic
Cappry Rovers 6 - 1 Convoy Arsenal
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Bonagee Arcade 0 - 2 Raphoe Town
Ballybofey United 0 - 2 Lagan Harps
Cappry Rovers 7 - 1 Castlefin Celtic
Bonagee Arcade 2 - 5 Fintown Harps
Raphoe Town 1 - 5 Convoy Arsenal
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Ballybofey United 2 - 3 Lagan Harps
Cappry Rovers 7 - 1 Fintown Harps
Raphoe Town 5 - 3 Castlefin Celtic
U12 1st DIVISION
Castlefin Cel 3 - 1 B'bofey Wanderers
Killea F.C. 0 - 3 Lagan Colts
U12 2nd DIVISION
Fintown Colts 4 - 1 Lagan Harps Cubs
Convoy Colts 0 - 5 Raphoe United
Curragh Athletic 0 - 6 Cappry Colts
U14 1st DIVISION
Ballybofey Utd Blues 0 - 6 Cappry Crusaders
South Donegal Area
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Donegal Town 4 - 0 Drumbar United
