Busy weekend of games across the county

Results from Donegal Schoolboys League

The sun was shiningg and there was some excellent entertainment as the Donegal Schoolboys League season continued over the weekend.

Here's a round up of all the results;

Letterkenny North West area

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Glenea United 2 - 5 Letterkenny Rvs

Swilly Rovers 5 - 1 Gweedore United

Mulroy Academy 0 - 0 Illistrin United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 - 2 Keadue Rvs

Gweedore Celtic 1 - 1 Ballyraine United

Milford United v Bonagee United

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Kilmacrennan 0 - 3 Letterkenny Rvs

Gweedore United 5 - 6 Keadue Rovers

Bonagee United 2 - 1 Swilly Rovers

L'kenny Crusaders 2 - 3 Glenea Utd

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Swilly Ramblers 0 - 7 Kilmacrennan

Glencar Schoolboys 1 - 7 Bonagee Utd

Ballyraine United 1 - 4 Gweedore Utd

Gweedore Celtic 0 - 4 Swilly Rovers

Letterkenny Rvs 3 - 2 Mulroy Academy

U12 1st DIVISION

Milford Blues 1 - 4 L'kenny Crusaders

Kilmac Academy 0 - 4 Ballyraine Celtic

Glenea Cubs 0 - 0 Keadue United

U14 1st DIVISION

Ballyraine United 4 - 1 Milford Blues

Glencar S'boys 0 - 6 Dunfanaghy Yths

Gweedore Cosmos 0 - 6 Mulroy Celtic

Gweedore Utd 1 - 2 Bonagee Athletic

East Donegal Area

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Drumkeen United 0 - 3 Cappry Rovers

Lagan Harps 7 - 1 Lifford Celtic

Cappry Rovers 6 - 1 Convoy Arsenal

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Bonagee Arcade 0 - 2 Raphoe Town

Ballybofey United 0 - 2 Lagan Harps

Cappry Rovers 7 - 1 Castlefin Celtic

Bonagee Arcade 2 - 5 Fintown Harps

Raphoe Town 1 - 5 Convoy Arsenal

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Ballybofey United 2 - 3 Lagan Harps

Cappry Rovers 7 - 1 Fintown Harps

Raphoe Town 5 - 3 Castlefin Celtic

U12 1st DIVISION

Castlefin Cel 3 - 1 B'bofey Wanderers

Killea F.C. 0 - 3 Lagan Colts

U12 2nd DIVISION

Fintown Colts 4 - 1 Lagan Harps Cubs

Convoy Colts 0 - 5 Raphoe United

Curragh Athletic 0 - 6 Cappry Colts

U14 1st DIVISION

Ballybofey Utd Blues 0 - 6 Cappry Crusaders

South Donegal Area

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Donegal Town 4 - 0 Drumbar United