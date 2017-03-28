Glenree and Gweedore United relegated from Division One

Cappry Rovers may be celebrating title success this week, but at the other end of the table, Glenree United and Gweedore United have been relegated from the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One.

Both teams went into their final league games on Sunday needing victories to give themselves a chance of avoiding the drop.

However, with results not going their way, it's Deele Harps who have survived - for now! They will be in the promotion/relegation play-offs.



Donegal Town . . . 3

Raphoe Town . . . 1

Donegal found themselves one goal down after 10 minutes following a 25 yard wonder strike from the Raphoe centre midfielder.

Stephen Graham equalised, capitalising on a loose ball from a Donegal corner finishing neatly into the back the Raphoe net. Donegal went ahead on the stroke of half-time. Daniel McHugh's inch-perfect cross left Stephen Curneen the simplest of finishes from close range.

Raphoe pressed Donegal hard for an equaliser in the second half only to be denied by the woodwork and a great save by Donegal keeper Liam O'Meara. Donegal put the game to bed late in the second half. McHugh headed the ball back across goal and Ben Sweeney was there to tap in from close range.

Keadue Rovers . . . 7

Gweedore United . . . 2

Keadue Rovers rounded off their season with this easy win. They took the lead on twelve minutes when Corey Gallagher drilled home.

It was two on sixteen minutes when a ball over the top found Conor Greene and he passed to Ryan Greene to tap in. A minute later Gweedore were back in it when Michael Barry finished a good move with a header and on nineteen minutes they were level when good skill from Ciaran McFadden led to a fine individual finish.

Keadue responded well and Corey Gallagher headed in to make it 3-2.

Keadue were now well on top, creating plenty of chances and on the half hour Ryan Greene made a good run and hit an excellent effort to the bottom corner for number 4.

On 58 minutes the home side made the game safe when a breakaway attack led to Ryan Greene’s’ effort saved by the keeper but Corey Gallagher tapped home the rebound.

Gallagher scored two more to round off the victory.

Best for Gweedore Utd were Ciaran McFadden and Frank McGee while for Keadue, Chris Greene and Ryan Greene were impressive and it was a five star showing from Corey Gallagher.

Referee: Brian O’Kane.



Bonagee United . . . 1

Glenree United . . . 1

The home team came close on six minutes when a Paddy O’Loan header from ten yards was well saved by John Doran in the visitors' goal.

The home team kept pressing and had chances through Lee McMonagle, Shane Kelly and Noel O’Donnell but their efforts on goal were well off the mark.

Glenree should have taken the lead on thirty two minutes when Barney Boyce broke clear and he tried to lob the advancing keeper from the edge of the box only to see his effort go wide of the post.

The home side did take the lead on thirty eight minutes when the ball was cleared out of the box it fell to Rory Mc Crossan who shot home from 30 yards to the roof of the net.

Glenree started the second half well and efforts from Andrew Kelly and Keelan Mc Gee were well saved by Carr in the home goal.

Lee Mc Monagle for Bonagee was unlucky to see his strike from outside the box on seventy minutes hit the bar.

Glenree kept plugging away and got the equalizer on eighty minutes when after a mix up in the Bonagee defence Andrew Kelly was first to react and headed home from ten yards to level the match.

Referee: John Coyle.

Deele Harps . . . 1

Erne Wanderers . . . 1

Deele dominated throughout but couldn't convert their chances to win the game. Deele opened the scoring on 29 minutes when Brian Breslin weaved down the left and into the box and squared for Jordon Duffy to finish.

On the stroke of half time against the run of play, a hopeful punt forward let Barry Mulligan in and he finished well. That's how it would end despite Deele's dominance and chances created. Team performances.

Referee: Martin Mc Anenny