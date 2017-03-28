St. Eunan's College, Letterkenny get set for All-Ireland final

St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny are back on the All-Ireland trail and meet St. Francis College, Rochestown in the Bank of Ireland Schools Tom Ticher Junior Cup final on Wednesday.

The school has a proud record when it comes to All-Ireland soccer titles, and the class of 2017 will be hoping to have another national schools title to celebrate come Wednesday evening.

A big crowd will travel to the final which will be played at Home Farm’s FC’s ground at Whitehall in Dublin with kick-off at 1pm.

The Cork school are going for an All-Ireland double having won last week’s All-Ireland senior schools final against Rice College of Westport.

However, St. Eunan’s College will approach Wednesday’s U-17 final with plenty of confidence having been so impressive during their run to the final.

They survived a late onslaught from St. Joseph’s College of Galway in their All-Ireland semi-final clash before prevailing 3-2.

Their goals in that tie came from Ryan O'Donnell, Daragh Ellison and Conor O' Donnell and all three will have important roles again if St. Eunan’s are to get the better of their Cork opponents this Wednesday.

Meanwhile in the FAI Schools Minor Girls National Cup Semi Final, Moville Community School play Ursuline College, Sligo in Monaghan on Tuesday.

Colaiste Ailigh in Letterkenny won the Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Girls Ulster Cup title last Thursday when they beat Finn Valley College of Stranorlar 5-1.

That win puts them into an All-Ireland semi-final which will be played next week.