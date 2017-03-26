Good wins for Letterkenny and Cockhill

Cockhill Celtic's quest for another Ulster Senior League title shows no sign of slowing up.

They got the better of Finn Harps Reserves on Sunday winning 2-1 to maintain their six-point lead over Letterkenny Rovers.

Letterkenny won again at the weekend, coming out on top in the battle of the Rovers at Leckview Park by 2-0.



Letterkenny Rovers . . . 2

Swilly Rovers . . . 0

Before the game former team-mates Lee Toland and Tony McNamee paid their own tribute to Ryan McBride while a minute's silence in memory of the Derry City defender was also impeccably observed.

It was the home side who were faster out of the blocks and they took an early lead on 8 minutes when David Shovlin threaded a lovely ball through to Chris Flanagan and when his effort came off the base of the post Ryan Lonergan was quickest to react to fire home past Caolan Bolton.

Swilly rarely threatened as Letterkenny bossed the opening period but Jordan Toland had a shot well over for the visitors.

Swilly started the second half much the better and dominated possession for long periods and came close on a number of occasions to grabbing an equaliser.

Letterkenny were indebted to goalkeeper Christopher Sweeney who denied Laurence Toland twice and Jordan Toland.

Former Finn Harps player Tony McNamee then came closest of all when his blistering effort brought out a top notch save from Sweeney on 79 minutes.

Rovers eventually got a stress relieving second goal and doubled their advantage when McElwaine did get on the scoresheet with minutes to go when tucking home a fine cross from Steve Okakpo-Emekea.

Letterkenny will be happy to get over the line as games between the two sides are always hard fought but are still 6 points behind Cockhill with only four games left for both sides.

Letterkenny Rovers:Christopher Sweeney, Ryan Gildea, Lee Toland, Conor Tourish, Paul Boyle, Ryan Lonergan, Chris Flanagan, Brian McVeigh, Darren McElwaine, Kevin McGrath, David Shovlin. Subs: Steve Okakpo-Emeka for Shovlin (47), Odhran Mcmacken for Flanagan (70), Dean O'Donnell for Lonergan (79).

Swilly Rovers: Caolan Bolton, Dylan Hegarty, Dan O'Donnell, Damein Friel, Marty McDaid, Jordan Toland, Ryan McDaid, Shay Durning, Tony McNamee, Laurence Toland, Ryan Toye. Subs: Ronan Boyce for McDaid (45), Mark Wilson for Durning (45).

Referee: Marty Quinn.



Cockhill Celtic . . . 2

Finn Harps Reserves . . . 1

Cockhill took the points in a hard earned win against an impressive Harps team. Harps went ahead on 90 seconds when Dylan McGrory capitalised on a defensive error to fire past Cullen.

They continued to press and almost got a second when Simon McGlynn fired over after a short corner.

Cockhill equalised on 10 minutes catching Harps on the break. They made the most of a 3-on-2 situation with James Bradley finding Ronan Doherty who fired past Lee McCarron. Harps should have regained the lead on 21 minutes when BJ Banda was played through.

His initial effort was well saved by Cullen and his follow up rebounded off the post.

The second half started with Harps in the ascendancy but Cockhill took the lead on 59 minutes when a corner was only half cleared and Ryan Varma smashed home a volley.

Cockhill looked to finish the game with a third goal but Gerard McLaughlin headed over and Gill fired over a free kick.

Harps had possession on the last 10mins as Cockhill sat back but didn't create any clear chances, their best being an Alex Carolan shot straight at Cullen.

FIXTURES

4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Sunday, April 2, 2pm

Swilly Rovers v Finn Harps Reserves

Derry City Reserves v Fanad United