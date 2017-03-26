Cappry Rovers are Division One champions

Cappry Rovers have been crowned Temple Domestic Appliances Division One champions after they eased past the challenge of Gweedore Celtic at Cappry Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Twin Towns outfit only needed a point to secure the title - but they picked up all three following a 7-0 win.

The experienced Paddy McNulty, such an important player for Cappry this season, scored a brilliant hat-trick.

The other goals came from Stephen McDermott, Benny McLaughlin, Darren O'Leary and Gerard Melaugh.

Gweedore will finish third in the table - and still have a chance of gaining promotion via the play-offs.