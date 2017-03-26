Drumbar lose out to Letterkenny Rovers in quarter-final

The semi final pairing for this season's Colin Breslin Memorial Youth Cup were confirmed at the weekend.

Letterkenny Rovers will have home advantage over Drumkeen United after they defeated Drumbar 2-0 in a quarter-final tie.

Drumkeen United booked their spot on Thursday night courtesy of a 7-6 win on penalties against Bonagee United after the match ended 0-0 after extra time.

The other semi final will be contested between Gweedore Celtic and Fanad United. Fanad booked their passage into the semi final after defeating neighbours Milford United in a 7 goal thriller by 4 goals to 3.

This weekend sees two games down for decision in the John Curran Memorial Youth Cup. Drumkeen United host Drumbar United in a quarter-final tie and Milford United travel to Dry Arch Park for a semi-final encounter against Bonagee United.

Results

Colin Breslin Memorial Youth Cup Quarter-Finals

Milford United 3-4 Fanad United

Letterkenny Rovers 2-0 Drumbar United

Bonagee United 0-0 Drumkeen United

(Drumkeen won 7-6 on penalties)

Fixtures

Saturday, 1 April

Extra time and penalties if required

John Curran Memorial Youth Cup

Quarter-final

Drumkeen United v Drumbar United

Semi-final

Bonagee United v Milford United



BROGAN FIRES ROVERS INTO SEMI FINAL

Letterkenny Rovers 2

Drumbar United 0

Letterkenny Rovers advanced to the semi final of this season's Colin Breslin Cup with a 2-0 victory over a stubborn Drumbar at the Aura on Saturday afternoon.

Liam O'Donnell was back in the managerial hotseat on a temporary basis in the absence of regular manager Anthony Gorman and O'Donnell saw his side come close twice in he early exchanges through Codey Brogan and Brandon Manues while a snapshot from the lively Vincent Breslin was the nearest Drumbar came to scoring early on.

Rovers, fresh from last week's Gorey Curran Cup win over Fanad, dominated possession for long stages and saw Alan Stephenson head wide on 21 from a well weighted Gorman corner but for all their dominance they didnt create anything significant in way of chances to pose too many problems for Drumbar goalkeeper Victor Mitchell until the opening goal arrived on 35 minutes.

A long free kick from his own half from Alan Stephenson was headed by Gorman into the path of Ruairi Dennehy and his deft flick set up Brogan and he finished well.

Drumbar, who came into this game with high hopes having defeated Bonagee in the Ulster Youth Cup, were rocked as Rovers went through a purple patch before half-time which saw their best chances fall to Karol McGinley who hit a rasper off the post before Mitchell did well to save a thunderous drive from Shane Doherty as they really threatened to turn the screw.

Rovers also started the second half the brighter and had long range efforts from Gorman, Manues and Angel-Atahuene but the all important second goal arrived on 56 minutes and a well worked goal it was.

Darren Ferry did well and his incisive defence-splitting pass found Manues who beat his man before an inch perfect cross found Brogan who gave Mitchell no chance in the visiting goal.

It was the home side who saw out the game well and were in no mood to gift Drumbar a way back into the game and although Breslin and Brad McHugh looked lively on the counter the game was played in Drumbar's half for most of the second period and Gorman, Mark McDaid (twice)and subs Jordan Gallagher and Clinton Ilupeju all came close.

Letterkenny Rovers: Eoghan Jordan, Darren Ferry, Ruairi Dennehy, Shane Doherty, Alan Stephenson, Jerome Angel-Atauahene, Brandon Manues, Karol McGinley, Codey Brogan,Mark McDaid, Zach Gorman.Subs;James Tourish for McGinley 64 mins, Jordan Gallagher for McDaid 64, Clinton Ilupeju for Manues 71,Gerry Obi for Dennehy 75, Darragh Morrison for Brogan 80.

Drumbar: Victor Mitchell, Lee Hanna, Joe Gillespie, Oisin Gorrell, Brian Fagan, Joe McGroary, Nathan Carr, Brad McHugh, Vincent Breslin, Ethan Gallagher, Tom Geraghty.Subs; Conor Timoney for Gorell 32 mins, Daithi Hannah for Gallagher 60 minsPauric Carr for Nathan Carr 64 mins,

Referee: Vincent McLoughlin