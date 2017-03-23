Injury problems for Finn Harps ahead of north west derby

There are injury concerns for Finn Harps ahead of Saturday night’s first north west derby of the season against Sligo Rovers at Finn Park (kick-off 7.45pm).

Ciaran O’Connor, Paddy McCourt, Ciaran Coll and Barry Molloy are all on the doubtful list because of injury.

O’Connor picked up his injury at training on Monday night and along with the other three, was unable to train on Tuesday night.

Add in the fact that Ethan Boyle is ruled out of the fixture because he is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland U-21s on Saturday and Ollie Horgan’s preparations for this weekend’s game could hardly be described as smooth.

Still, Harps go into the game on the back of a decent result in Limerick on Saturday as they extended their unbeaten run in the league to three games.

“We’ve a good number of players who are struggling to make it,” Horgan said.

“Ciaran O’Connor’s injury is really annoying because it came at a light training session on Monday night. He didn’t pick it up in a game.”

Harps had been due to play on Tuesday night in the EA Sports League Cup against Cockhill Celtic in Ballybofey but the game was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Derry City’s captain, Ryan McBride.

The cancellation of that game will have given the Harps squad an extra day or two to prepare for the visit of Sligo and Horgan will be hopeful that some of those on the doubtful list will be okay come the weekend.

Sligo picked up their first win of the season last Saturday night when they defeated in-form Bray Wanderers 3-2 at the Showgrounds.

It was a welcome victory for Dave Robertson’s side who had encountered a difficult start to their season up until then.

They will be well aware that they didn’t have the best run of results against Harps in the Premier Division last season. The two meetings at the Showgrounds both ended in draws while Harps won 3-0 at Finn Park last June in what was one of their best performances of the season.

Sean Houston scored twice that night and he has hit the ground running again this season. His goal in Limerick brought his tally to three in as many games.

O’Connor, on loan from Dundalk, has also got three goals, and no doubt Harps fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that he shakes off his injury problem so that he can lead the line in what’s another important game on Saturday night.