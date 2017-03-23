Cappry Rovers favourites to clinch Division One title on Sunday

Having already secured promotion back to the Premier Division at the first attempt, Cappry Rovers will win the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One title on Sunday if they avoid defeat at home to Gweedore Celtic.

The match, at Cappry Park, is part of a full programme of games in the division.

Donegal Town, who are also promoted, have to beat Raphoe Town at home, and hope that Cappry Rovers lose, in order to force a title play-off.

For Cappry, Sunday’s game brings the curtain down on what’s been a terrific campaign.

Team manager, Seamus Doherty, said that starting out this year, he didn’t expect his team to be up challenging at the top end of the table.

“We got off to a decent start and it just went on from there,” he said.

“We’d come down from the Premier Division last season and if I’m being honest, I didn’t expect us to get promotion, never mind be in with a chance of winning the league.

“But it’s been a good year. We’ve a strong squad and the players have put in a big effort.”

Doherty is keen to point out however, that neither he nor his players are taking anything for granted ahead of this weekend.

“We lost only once in the league this season and that was against Gweedore Celtic,” he pointed out.

“So we know all about them. They’re a good side and their third in the table. They’ve got good players and it’s going to be a difficult game.”

Cappry have enjoyed a great battle with Donegal Town for top spot this season and they took a major step towards league honours when they earned a vital 1-1 draw at the Hospital Field in February.

A late goal from Benny McLaughlin saved the day for Cappry that day and he has played a key role in his team’s campaign along with the likes of Paddy McNulty and Stephen McDermott in midfield, Darren O’Leary and Darren McGowan in defence and Calvin Bradley in attack.

Cappry are likely to be without the Tyrone GAA pairing of Ronan McNamee and Ronan McHugh because Tyrone play Mayo on Sunday.

Important weekend

Elsewhere it’s an important weekend in the Premier Division. The leaders Glenea United are without a game, so Lagan Harps will go joint top of the table if they can beat Milford United at Orchard Park.

Third placed Castlefinn Celtic will also be hoping to maintain their challenge by recording a win at lowly St. Catherine’s while Drumoghill FC are away to Rathmullan. Drumoghill, with games in hand, are still well placed to challenge for league honours.

In the other game in the Premier Division, Kilmacrennan Celtic host Kildrum Tigers.

The big game in the CT Ball Division sees fourth against third with Letterbarrow Celtic hosting Lifford Celtic at Tymeen.