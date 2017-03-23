Finn Harps players take part in funeral of Ryan McBride

Members of the Finn Harps first team squad took part in the funeral of former Derry City captain, Ryan McBride which took place on Thursday morning.

Harps captain Ciaran Coll and players Packie Mailey, Damien McNulty and Sean Houston, a former team-mate of Ryan McBride, carried the coffin as the remains were brought from St. Columba's Church in Derry for burial.

Players and officials from Harps joined players, managers and supporters from a host of other clubs at Thursday's ceremony.

Derry City manager, Kenny Shiels, read a poem in tribute to Ryan whose sudden death at just 27 years of age has been met by great sadness in Derry and beyond.

The President, Michael D. Higgins also attended Thursday's funeral as did FAI Chief Executive, John Delaney.

Chief celebrant, Fr Aidan Mullan said Ryan was a role model for the Derry community.

“When we reflect on Ryan's life, we think at the outset, we think of him as an athlete on his prime, who achieved much and still had great potential, a versatile and accomplished footballer, of the thrilling moments he brought to so many supporters of Derry City, and across Ireland, over the past seven years," he said.