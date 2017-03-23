SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
All the fixtures for this weekend in Donegal Schoolboys League
Busy weekend of action up ahead
After the recent SFAI National Cup quarter-final appearances of Swilly Rovers and Cappry Rovers, the action focuses on the schoolboys league again this weekend.
Here's a round up of what's happening:
Letterkenny North West
U12 PREMIER SAT 25th - 10-30am
Glenea United v Letterkenny Rovers
Swilly Rovers v Gweedore United
Mulroy Academy v Illistrin United
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Keadue Rovers
Gweedore Celtic v Ballyraine United
Milford United v Bonagee United
U14 PREMIER SAT 25th 11-45am
Gweedore Celtic v Milford United
Kilmacrennan Celtic v Letterkenny Rovers
Gweedore United v Keadue Rovers
Bonagee United v Swilly Rovers
Letterkenny Crusaders v Glenea United
U16 PREMIER SAT 25th 2pm
Swilly Ramblers v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Dunfanaghy Youths v Keadue Rovers
Glencar Schoolboys v Bonagee United
Ballyraine United v Gweedore United
Gweedore Celtic v Swilly Rovers
Letterkenny Rovers v Mulroy Academy
U12 1st DIVISION SUN 26th 10am
Milford Blues v Letterkenny Crusaders
Kilmac Academy v Ballyraine Celtic
Mulroy Celtic v Bonagee Arcade
Dunfanaghy Youths v Illistrin United
Glenea Cubs v Keadue United
U14 1st DIVISION SUN 26th 11-30am
Ballyraine United v Milford Blues
Glencar S'boys v Dunfanaghy Youths
Gweedore Cosmos v Mulroy Celtic
Keadue United v Lurgy Celtic
Gweedore Utd AFC v Bonagee Athletic
East Donegal Area
U12 PREMIER SAT 25th - NOON
Drumkeen United v Cappry Rovers
Fintown Harps v Ballybofey United
Lagan Harps v Lifford Celtic
U14 PREMIER SAT 25th - 10am
Ballybofey United v Lagan Harps
Cappry Rovers v Castlefin Celtic
Fintown Harps v Bonagee Arcade
Raphoe Town v Convoy Arsenal
U16 PREMIER SAT 25th - 2pm
Ballybofey United v Lagan Harps
Cappry Crusaders v Drumkeen United
Cappry Rovers v Fintown Harps
Raphoe Town v Castlefin Celtic
U12 1st DIVISION SAT 25th - 4pm
Cappry Crusaders v Raphoe Town
Castlefin Celtic v Ballybofey Wanderers
Killea F.C. v Lagan Colts
U12 2nd DIV SUN 26th - NOON
Drumkeen Colts v Ballybofey United Colts
Fintown Colts v Lagan Harps Cubs
U14 1st DIVISION SUN 26th - 10am
Ballybofey Utd Blues v Cappry Crusaders
Castlefin Shamrocks v Cappry Colts
South Donegal Area
U14 PREMIER SAT 25th - 2pm
Donegal Town v Drumbar United
Erne Wanderers v Killybegs
St. Catherines v Dunkineely Celtic
U16 PREMIER SAT 25th MARCH 11am
Donegal Town v Copany Rovers
St. Catherines v Erne Wanderers
