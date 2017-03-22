Donegal League manager hit with nine-month ban

The player-manager of a Donegal League side has received a nine-month suspension after a match was abandoned when his team walked off the pitch.

Brendan O’Meara, who is the goalkeeper and player-manager of Cappry Rovers’ Saturday League side, was hit with the ban following a disciplinary investigation by the league.

The hearing related to a Saturday League Reserve Division match played last month at The Moss where Drumoghill FC hosted Cappry Rovers.

It’s understood the Cappry Rovers team walked off the pitch shortly after the hour mark, forcing the match referee to abandon the game. It’s thought the Cappry team were unhappy at some of the decisions of the referee.

The league’s Disciplinary Committee met on the matter and along with the suspension for Brendan O’Meara, Cappry Rovers FC have been fined €200 and the victory awarded to Drumoghill FC.