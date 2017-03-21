Deele College book place in All-Ireland Final

What a week it's been for Deele College, Raphoe.

On Monday, they defeated PCC Falcarragh 5-4 to win the Bank of Ireland FAI Schools Minor Boys Ulster Cup Final in Rathmullan.

That qualified them for an All Ireland semi-final which was played in Sligo on Tuesday.

And for the second game in two days, Deele hit five goals to beat St. Geralds from Castlebar 5-3 in another memorable encounter at McSharry Park.

The Raphoe side had to come from behind three times against the Mayo side.

St. Geralds took the lead in the opening minute but Oisin Bonner drew Deele level.

However, a second goal for St. Geralds saw them lead 2-1 at the break.

Anton Murtagh headed in Deele's second only for the Mayo side to score a third shortly before the hour.

Rob Donnell made it 3-3 before goals from Murtagh and Donnell again rounded off the victory.

Deele College now face either St. Brendan’s College, Killarney or St. Joseph’s SS, Rochfortbridge in the All-Ireland final.