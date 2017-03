Three games down for decision in USL next weekend

Both the 4 Lanterns Ulster Senior League games fixed for Sunday were rained off with just one game surviving this week’s roster.

On Thursday night, Dean Larkin’s goal gave Bonagee United a 1-0 win over Fanad United at Dry Arch Park.

The Derry City-Swilly Rovers and Letterkenny Rovers-Finn Harps games on Sunday were postponed.

That means that Cockhill still hold a six-point lead over Letterkenny at the summit.

Fixtures

Sunday, March 26, 2pm

Derry City Reserves v Bonagee United

Finn Harps Reserves v Cockhill Celtic

Letterkenny Rovers v Swilly Rovers