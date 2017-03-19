SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
Donegal Schoolboys League results round-up
Quarter-final defeats for two Swilly Rovers teams
There was disappointment for Swilly Rovers on Sunday when their U-16 team lost 1-0 to Mount Merrion in the SFAI National Cup quarter-final.
The Ramelton side travelled to Dublin early on Sunday morning with all but two of the players involved in Saturday's defeat to St. Joseph's Boys in the U-15 tie in Swilly Park.
U15 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP QUARTER FINAL
Swilly Rovers 0 - 2 St Josephs Boys (Dublin)
U16 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP QUARTER FINAL
Mt Merrion FC 1-0 Swilly Rovers
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Illistrin United 4 - 1 Gweedore Celtic
Gweedore United 2 - 4 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Glenea United 6 - 0 Swilly Rovers
Letterkenny Rovers 0 - 0 Mulroy Academy
U14 PREMEIR DIVISION
Keadue Rovers 3 - 1 Gweedore Celtic
Glenea United 1 - 4 Gweedore United
Letterkenny Crusaders 1 - 1 Bonagee United
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Bonagee United 2 - 3 Gweedore Celtic
Mulroy Academy 2 - 3 Ballyraine United
U12 1st DIVISION
Letterkenny Crusaders 1 - 2 Ballyraine Celtic
Illistrin FC 6 - 0 Kilmac Academy
U14 1st DIVISION
Gweedore Utd AFC 0 - 6 Keadue United
EAST DONEGAL
U12 PREMIER DIVISION
Ballybofey United 4 - 0 Drumkeen United
Lifford Celtic 1 - 7 Fintown Harps
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Convoy Arsenal 6 - 0 Ballybofey United
Castlefin Celtic 2 - 1 Fintown Harps
U16 PREMIER DIVISION
Castlefin Celtic 1 - 0 Ballybofey United
Fintown Harps 1 - 4 Raphoe Town
Lagan Harps 3 - 1 Cappry Crusaders
U12 1st DIVISION
Ballybofey Wanderers 3 - 0 Cappry Crusaders
Lagan Colts 2 - 3 Ballybofey Utd AFC
Raphoe Town 1 - 1 Killea F.C.
U12 2nd DIVISION
Ballybofey United Colts v Curragh Athletic
U14 1st DIVISION
Ballybofey Utd Blues 3 - 1 Castlefin Shamrocks
SOUTH DONEGAL
U14 PREMIER DIVISION
Killybegs 0 - 4 Eany Celtic
