Donegal Schoolboys League results round-up

There was disappointment for Swilly Rovers on Sunday when their U-16 team lost 1-0 to Mount Merrion in the SFAI National Cup quarter-final.

The Ramelton side travelled to Dublin early on Sunday morning with all but two of the players involved in Saturday's defeat to St. Joseph's Boys in the U-15 tie in Swilly Park.



U15 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP QUARTER FINAL

Swilly Rovers 0 - 2 St Josephs Boys (Dublin)

U16 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP QUARTER FINAL

Mt Merrion FC 1-0 Swilly Rovers

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST

Illistrin United 4 - 1 Gweedore Celtic

Gweedore Utd AFC 0 - 6 Keadue United

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Gweedore United 2 - 4 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Glenea United 6 - 0 Swilly Rovers

Letterkenny Rovers 0 - 0 Mulroy Academy

U14 PREMEIR DIVISION

Keadue Rovers 3 - 1 Gweedore Celtic

Glenea United 1 - 4 Gweedore United

Letterkenny Crusaders 1 - 1 Bonagee United

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Bonagee United 2 - 3 Gweedore Celtic

Mulroy Academy 2 - 3 Ballyraine United

U12 1st DIVISION

Letterkenny Crusaders 1 - 2 Ballyraine Celtic

Illistrin FC 6 - 0 Kilmac Academy

U14 1st DIVISION

EAST DONEGAL

U12 PREMIER DIVISION

Ballybofey United 4 - 0 Drumkeen United

Lifford Celtic 1 - 7 Fintown Harps

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Convoy Arsenal 6 - 0 Ballybofey United

Castlefin Celtic 2 - 1 Fintown Harps

U16 PREMIER DIVISION

Castlefin Celtic 1 - 0 Ballybofey United

Fintown Harps 1 - 4 Raphoe Town

Lagan Harps 3 - 1 Cappry Crusaders

U12 1st DIVISION

Ballybofey Wanderers 3 - 0 Cappry Crusaders

Lagan Colts 2 - 3 Ballybofey Utd AFC

Raphoe Town 1 - 1 Killea F.C.

U12 2nd DIVISION

Ballybofey United Colts v Curragh Athletic

U14 1st DIVISION

Ballybofey Utd Blues 3 - 1 Castlefin Shamrocks

SOUTH DONEGAL

U14 PREMIER DIVISION

Killybegs 0 - 4 Eany Celtic