Ballybofey United are crowned Division Two champions

Ballybofey United are celebrating title success tonight after their victory over Copany Rovers in the CT Ball Division Two on Sunday afternoon.

Ballybofey, run-away leaders in the division, only needed a point from the game at the Finn Valley Centre.

As it turned out, they got all three following a comfortable 6-1 victory.

Damien Glackin, Ballybofey’s leading scorer, was once again among the goals as the Twin Towns club finally got their hands on the league trophy.