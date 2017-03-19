Tyler and Ireland U-17s qualify for UEFA EURO Finals

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under 17s qualified for this summer's UEFA Women's Under 17 European Championships following a 1-0 win over Hungary on Saturday.

The narrow victory saw Dave Bell's side end their three Elite Round games unbeaten with seven points and top of Group 4 - having previously beaten hosts Serbia and drawn with Scotland.

Tyler Toland from St. Johnston played every minute of all three games.

A single goal from Heather Payne on 13 minutes proved to be enough for Ireland to claim the win that they needed against Hungary, but they were the more dominant of the two sides and that was a common trend throughout their qualifying campaign.

Including their Qualifying Round games, this Ireland team played six times, won five, drew one, scored 14 goals, conceded one, and twice topped their group. It is a remarkable achievement by the players, the management, and all of the backroom staff.

The draw for finals tournament will take place on April 7, while the main event will be staged in the Czech Republic from May 2-14.