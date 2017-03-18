Barry McNamee hits wonderful hat-trick for Derry City

Derry City followed up their impressive win over Dundalk on Monday night with another big win on Saturday, this time against Drogheda United at Maginn Park.

Ramelton's Barry McNamee hit a brilliant hat-trick in the space of eight second half minutes as City cruised to a 4-0 win.

Another Donegal man, St. Johnston's Ronan Curtis, scored the opener. Curtis and Ethan Boyle are the only two home-based players named in the Republic of Ireland U-21 squad for next weekend's international against Kosovo in Dublin.

The victory maintain's excellent start to the season. They've won all four games and play their rescheduled match against Limerick in Buncrana on Tuesday night.