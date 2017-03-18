Conrad Logan returns to action with Rochdale

Conrad Logan returned to first team action with Rochdale on Saturday as they recorded a welcome 4-1 victory over Gillingham.

The Ramelton man has been out of favour at Rochdale since they signed Brian Wilson from Cardiff City on loan back in January.

However, Logan was back in the side today and the win keeps his team’s slim play-off hopes alive.

In League Two, Dale Gorman came off the bench in the second half as high-flying Stevenage defeated Portsmouth 3-0. The victory means Stevenage are back up to fourth in the table, one place behind Portsmouth who are now just four points ahead.

Seamus Coleman was at right back for Everton as they eased to a 4-0 victory over Hull City at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile in Scotland, Carl McHugh was in the Motherwell side who lost 2-1 against St. Johnston at Fir Park.

Motherwell are now just three points above the relegation zone in the SPL.