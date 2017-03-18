Houston on the mark again as Harps draw in Limerick

It's now three games unbeaten for Finn Harps in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after they earned a draw at Limerick FC on Saturday

Limerick FC . . 1

Finn Harps . . . 1

Sean Houston was once again the Harps goalscorer. The Letterkenny man found the net for the third game in-a-row when his first half strike gave the visitors the lead.

However, Rodrigo Tosi equalised for Limerick on 73 minutes to deny Harps what would have been another great victory.

Ollie Horgan's side had taken the lead after 16 minutes when goalkeeper Freddy Hall's pass was cut-out by Caolan McAleer. The Omagh midfielder released Houston who found the net with a neat finish.

Harps had a great chance to go in at half time two goals to the good but Ciaran O'Connor missed from close in after great work by Paddy McCourt.

McCourt returned to the starting team after being on the bench for the win at St. Patrick's Athletic on Monday night.

Limerick were much improved after half time and they drew level when Ian Turner's cross was headed in by Tosi.

They almost won it late on but Williams hit the bar from a Turner free kick.

Limerick: Freddy Hall, Shaun Kelly, Tommy Robson, Tony Whitehead, Robbie Williams, Bastien Hery, Shane Duggan, Stephen Kenny, Chris Malhall, Dean Clarke, Rodrigo Tosi.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher, Damien McNulty, Gareth Harkin, Killian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll, Ethan Boyle, Paddy McCourt, Sean Houston, Danny Morrissey, Ciaran O'Connor, Caolan McAleer.

Referee: John McLaughlin